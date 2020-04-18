Advanced search

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 April 2020

Bristol Airport remains open, despite the pandemic, with a reduced number of commercial and scheduled flights and continues to assist with repatriation, medical, military and other essential services.

An airport spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with airlines, the government, Department for Transport and Public Health England on the latest information and guidance for customers.

“Safety and security of our customers and staff is our key priority at all times and enhanced cleaning procedures and self-distancing policies are in place to keep our customers and colleagues safe, whilst providing these vital air links.”

On March 18, North Somerset Council ratified its decision to throw out the airport’s expansion plans. Councillors voted 18 to two against, with three abstentions, to oppose the proposals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Rendall joins Clevedon Town coaching staff after spell at Odd Down included title win

Lee Rendall and his two sons Ronnie (left) and Jaxon with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy.

Pill artist Owain Hunt nominated for national prize.

Man in Blue by Owain Hunt

Most Read

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Rendall joins Clevedon Town coaching staff after spell at Odd Down included title win

Lee Rendall and his two sons Ronnie (left) and Jaxon with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy.

Pill artist Owain Hunt nominated for national prize.

Man in Blue by Owain Hunt

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Fire chiefs: ‘Bonfires put undue pressure on emergency services’

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Clevedon School scoops prestigious award

Clevedon School scoops trio of awards

Housebuilder donates PPE to hospitals

Persimmon Homes will donate face masks and gloves to NHS workers. Picture: Persimmon Homes
Drive 24