Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport remains open, despite the pandemic, with a reduced number of commercial and scheduled flights and continues to assist with repatriation, medical, military and other essential services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An airport spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with airlines, the government, Department for Transport and Public Health England on the latest information and guidance for customers.

“Safety and security of our customers and staff is our key priority at all times and enhanced cleaning procedures and self-distancing policies are in place to keep our customers and colleagues safe, whilst providing these vital air links.”

On March 18, North Somerset Council ratified its decision to throw out the airport’s expansion plans. Councillors voted 18 to two against, with three abstentions, to oppose the proposals.