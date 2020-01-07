Airport link road set for overnight closures

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS BBC LDRS

North Somerset Council has announced the overnight closure of two Bristol Airport link roads this month.

The scheme will cost £70,000 and engineers will resurface two roads.

There are also plans to cut back vegetation and repair damaged signs and ironworks.

Brockley Combe Road, in Brockley leading off the A370 towards the airport, will close for two nights starting on Wednesday from 8pm-5am.

Downside Road, which leads off the A38 past Bristol Airport, will close overnight on January 17 from 8pm-5am.

Executive member, Councillor James Tonkin, said: "The scheme, which is part of North Somerset Council's annual maintenance programme, will include resurfacing, which helps increase the life of the road and improve safety."

People planning to travel in the area while the work is taking place are advised to work out the best route before setting off.