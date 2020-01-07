Advanced search

Airport link road set for overnight closures

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 January 2020

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS

BBC LDRS

North Somerset Council has announced the overnight closure of two Bristol Airport link roads this month.

The scheme will cost £70,000 and engineers will resurface two roads.

There are also plans to cut back vegetation and repair damaged signs and ironworks.

Brockley Combe Road, in Brockley leading off the A370 towards the airport, will close for two nights starting on Wednesday from 8pm-5am.

Downside Road, which leads off the A38 past Bristol Airport, will close overnight on January 17 from 8pm-5am.

Executive member, Councillor James Tonkin, said: "The scheme, which is part of North Somerset Council's annual maintenance programme, will include resurfacing, which helps increase the life of the road and improve safety."

People planning to travel in the area while the work is taking place are advised to work out the best route before setting off.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Airport link road set for overnight closures

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS

Work on underground cables starts in Nailsea

Part of the line will go underground, while old pylons will be replaced with T-pylons.

Clevedon Town suffer a late defeat to slip down table as Buckland rivals bank points

Syd Camper on the ball for Clevedon (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Honours end even in Nailsea derby as mid-table rivals battle to goalless stalemate

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden)

Athletics: Juniors enjoy Clevedon event

William Maine, Henry Evans, Samuel Holloway and Amy Nicholls filled the top spots at Clevedon AC's Boxing Day junior race
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists