Engineering apprentice wins national award

Published: 12:00 PM February 9, 2021

An apprentice has scooped top honours at a national awards ceremony.

Jessica Stone, aged 24, of Portishead, picked up the winner’s accolade in the Engineering Apprentice: Final Year category in the Make UK Manufacturing Awards.

The undergraduate engineering apprentice at aircraft manufacturer Airbus’ Filton site, near Bristol, also won in the regional heat of the awards for the South of England last year.

Jessica said: “I’m surprised and honoured to have gone on to win at the Make UK National Awards final, as I know all the finalists were very worthy winners.

Undergraduate engineering apprentice, Jessica Stone. - Credit: Make UK

“Completing an apprenticeship with Airbus has been an amazing experience and I’ve had some incredible opportunities over the past four years.

“I’m really thankful to everyone who has supported me and contributed to my development during my time with Airbus.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking of a career in engineering or manufacturing to consider an apprenticeship as it’s a fantastic way to start your career while gaining academic qualifications.”

The judges were impressed by Jessica’s strong interest in sustainable aviation and her desire to play a part in zero-emission flights of the future.

They said: “People like Jessica will be leading the aerospace sector in the not-too-distant future and with such remarkable passion we’re certain that future challenges around making aviation more sustainable will be solved.”

Barnwell House in Filton. - Credit: Make UK

Make UK The Manufacturers’ Organisation represents 20,000 companies from start-ups to multinationals across engineering, manufacturing, technology and the wider industrial sector which is designed to help British manufacturers compete, innovate and grow.

Region director for Make UK in the South, Jim Davison, said: “These awards are a testament to the dynamic companies and individuals working within engineering and manufacturing.

“The sector has been at the heart of delivering during the crisis and as we re-build our economy there will be a bright future for companies and individuals, such as Jessica that make the most of their talent.”

Head of Airbus’ Filton site, Trevor Higgs, said Jess has been an outstanding team player throughout her four-year apprenticeship and she has a bright future with the company now she has become part of the Filton engineering workforce.