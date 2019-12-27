Clevedon band raises hundreds of pounds for vital equipment

The Clevedon Air Cadets raised hundreds of pounds towards new equipment at community concerts.

The Squadron band, who led the Remembrance Parade for the first time in more than 20 years in 2019, managed to raise £600.

Guests were treated to cupcakes and biscuits which were on sale and a raffle.

They were supported by Miscellany singing group and Clevedon Lions, which donated money for three new snare drums.

Band instructor, Aimee Jones, said the money is going to be used to replace its old equipment.

She said: "The concert was a great success and raised an amazing £600 towards their cause. The staff and cadets at 1446 Clevedon Squadron wish to thank everyone who supported them on the evening."

Anyone keen on becoming a cadet, a member of staff or a committee member, call 01275 871704 or email oc.1446@aircadets.org