Life-saving equipment installed in town

Published: 12:55 PM October 18, 2021

Life-saving equipment has been installed in a town.

Cllr Caroline Cherry, councillor for Walton ward, officially placed a new Automated external defibrillator (AED) in the wall cabinet at Clevedon Sailing Club, located on the beach.

Cllr Cherry said: "This is one of many around the sea front area and prompt action in the event of a medical emergency is vital."

With simple audio and visual commands, AEDs are designed to be simple to use for the layperson, and the use of AEDs is taught in many first aid, certified first responder, and basic life support level CPR classes.

Trevor Baker, sailing club commodore, added: "The unit is registered with the emergency services and is part of the circuit group.

"Our full thanks go to the friends and club members who raised the money and the sailing club for fund matching this vital piece of equipment for use by the community."