Clevedon actress wins best amateur performance

A woman from Clevedon has received a trophy for the best acting performance of the year.

Isobel Williams, from the Tickenham Drama Group, won award for her role in the production of Herbal Bed, where she played the character Susanna Hall.

The Barbara Graham Best Performance Trophy is presented yearly for the most outstanding performance in the amateur theatre season across North Somerset.

Herbal Bed, written by Peter Whelan and directed by Lou Beale, is based on the true story of William Shakespeare's daughter Susanna, who is accused of adultery with local haberdasher Rafe Smith.

Although suspicious of their relationship, her husband Dr John Hall, stands up for his wife when she takes her accuser to court for slander.

Chair of Clevedon Civic Society Mike Graham presented the trophy to Isobel, along with the play's director Lou Beale.

Mike donated the trophy in 2016 in memory of his late wife Barbara, who was a keen amateur actress for more than 20 years.