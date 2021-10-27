News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Neighbourhood plan to go before council next month

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM October 27, 2021   
Backwell's neighbourhood plan to progress.

Backwell's neighbourhood plan to progress. - Credit: Archant

A neighbourhood plan for four villages has been given the green light in a referendum vote.

A referendum was held on the Abbots Leigh, Ham Green, Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Neighbourhood Plan. The referendum vote was 81.34 per cent in favour of the neighbourhood plan.

As this is more than the 51 per cent needed to pass the referendum, the plan will now go before North Somerset Council on November 9 to be formally made.

The neighbourhood plan will then become part of the council's development plan along with the adopted North Somerset Core Strategy, Development Management Plan and Site Allocations Plan.

The key objectives of the neighbourhood plan are to contribute to addressing North Somerset's housing demand and meeting housing need through a mix of tenure, size and affordability; avoid further traffic overload, increase safety, and reduce air pollution on the A369 and the Pill loop.


Pill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of what Portishead station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Grant Shapps

Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year

Carrington Walker

person
Plans to expand Baytree School onto a second site in Brookfield Walk.

Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Marine Lake reopens

Marine Lake

Clevedon Marine Lake to be drained

Carrington Walker

person
Black and white, half-timbered, semi-detached house with hedges and wall in front, in Old Church Road, Clevedon.

Partnership

Beautiful Edwardian villa near Clevedon's seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon