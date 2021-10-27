Neighbourhood plan to go before council next month

Published: 8:00 AM October 27, 2021

A neighbourhood plan for four villages has been given the green light in a referendum vote.

A referendum was held on the Abbots Leigh, Ham Green, Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Neighbourhood Plan. The referendum vote was 81.34 per cent in favour of the neighbourhood plan.

As this is more than the 51 per cent needed to pass the referendum, the plan will now go before North Somerset Council on November 9 to be formally made.

The neighbourhood plan will then become part of the council's development plan along with the adopted North Somerset Core Strategy, Development Management Plan and Site Allocations Plan.

The key objectives of the neighbourhood plan are to contribute to addressing North Somerset's housing demand and meeting housing need through a mix of tenure, size and affordability; avoid further traffic overload, increase safety, and reduce air pollution on the A369 and the Pill loop.



