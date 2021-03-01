News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

A special gift calendar for Mothers' Day gift

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 11:45 AM March 1, 2021    Updated: 11:51 AM March 1, 2021
Joy Calendar

Joy Calendar - Credit: Helen Sharp

Two North Somerset business partners have created a Mother's Day gift calendar aimed at boosting wellbeing, and also raising funds for a mental health charity. 

Friends Helen Sharp, from Claverham, and Celia Mead, run a company called Blues at Bay. They came up with the idea for the calendar during the first lockdown in March 2020, and plan to make a £1 donation to MIND for each one they sell. 

The fully recyclable calendar has 14 doors with a variety of daily encouragements behind, including an activity, suggestion and an inspiring quote. 

Helen said: “The activities are suitable for all mums out there and based on the NHS-approved ‘five ways to wellbeing’ - connect, be active, learn, take notice and give.

“We want to help people send a gift to their mothers this year, that as well as being just a lovely thing to receive, actually helps wellbeing in a gentle way during restrictions."

