Editor’s Sunday lunch review

Those of you who know me will know that I’m a rather plain eater, salt and pepper seems adventurous to me, so when I was asked to sample the new Spanish Sunday style lunch at Venga, I took a colleague along with me – just in case!

It was a warm afternoon when we arrived and after a friendly welcome we opted to sit on a small garden table. Even in these Covid times the garden has charm, chilled jazz music in the background, white linen on our table and a warm breeze.

Two glasses of Spanish rose wine eased us into the Sunday spirit.

So far so good!

The menu read well, containing lots of seasonal vegetables, most with a Spanish twist, which I have to say, despite my hesitation, tasted great. There was a vegetarian option with roasted squash but even though the pork and lamb looked amazing, we both chose the sirloin of beef with Yorkshire pudding, presented on a giant slate board with lashings of Rioja gravy. The vegetables were all served in colourful Mediterranean bowls and the relaxed style of service complemented the chilled out vibe Venga has on a Sunday afternoon.

Everything I tasted was absolutely delicious and my colleague says a special mention must go to the cauliflower and leeks baked in delicious Mahon cheese from Menorca (sorry I gave these a miss).

Our bill came to just under £45 so it’s not the cheapest Sunday lunch in Portishead but with this quality and service I’d have paid more. n