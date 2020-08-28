Advanced search

Editor’s Sunday lunch review

PUBLISHED: 09:40 28 August 2020

Sunday roast at Venga

Sunday roast at Venga

Archant

Those of you who know me will know that I’m a rather plain eater, salt and pepper seems adventurous to me, so when I was asked to sample the new Spanish Sunday style lunch at Venga, I took a colleague along with me – just in case!

It was a warm afternoon when we arrived and after a friendly welcome we opted to sit on a small garden table. Even in these Covid times the garden has charm, chilled jazz music in the background, white linen on our table and a warm breeze.

Two glasses of Spanish rose wine eased us into the Sunday spirit.

So far so good!

The menu read well, containing lots of seasonal vegetables, most with a Spanish twist, which I have to say, despite my hesitation, tasted great. There was a vegetarian option with roasted squash but even though the pork and lamb looked amazing, we both chose the sirloin of beef with Yorkshire pudding, presented on a giant slate board with lashings of Rioja gravy. The vegetables were all served in colourful Mediterranean bowls and the relaxed style of service complemented the chilled out vibe Venga has on a Sunday afternoon.

Everything I tasted was absolutely delicious and my colleague says a special mention must go to the cauliflower and leeks baked in delicious Mahon cheese from Menorca (sorry I gave these a miss).

Our bill came to just under £45 so it’s not the cheapest Sunday lunch in Portishead but with this quality and service I’d have paid more. n

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Offender threatens to stab boy, 14, in bike theft

Portishead father raises £2k towards bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Joe Woodland will swim 21 miles in Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday. Picture: Joe Woodland

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

History society releases book on village war heroes

Maggi Stowers with the latest book on war heroes.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Offender threatens to stab boy, 14, in bike theft

Portishead father raises £2k towards bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Joe Woodland will swim 21 miles in Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday. Picture: Joe Woodland

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

History society releases book on village war heroes

Maggi Stowers with the latest book on war heroes.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Captain Lintott leads the way to help Clevedon edge past Bishopston

Clevedon’s Max Horton takes a wicket against Bishopston. Picture: Piers McBride

Editor’s Sunday lunch review

Sunday roast at Venga

Final word

Lucienne Loncina

Clevedon’s Minor Injury Unit announces new safety measures

Property of the month

Westwood