Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group Archant

A pub has been handed a zero-star food rating following an inspection.

The Battleaxes, in Wraxall, was told 'urgent improvement is necessary' after a visit from North Somerset Council environmental health officers.

The report, from November 1, states major improvement is necessary for handling food hygienically and managing food safety.

Cleanliness and the condition of facilities and the building were also highlighted as areas of concern.

Owner of Country Pub Group, Matthew Lowe, said the problems flagged up during the inspection are structural issues and paperwork, which have now been fixed.

He said: "There were small parts of the flooring which needed replacing and the walls in the washing up area needed to be painted.

"There was also an issue with paperwork and record keeping.

"I've been at the property for three months now and we were running on a different food safety system.

"After the inspection, we took the advice that was given by North Somerset Council and completed the changes quickly.

"The inspector came out in mid-December to see if we had completed the changes and she was happy with the structural issues and the food safety system.

"She recommended we pay for an immediate re-inspection. Once this has been done, the rating will be four stars."

The County Pub Group took ownership of the Battleaxes pub - a grade-II listed building - from Flatcappers, in September.

The group owns three pubs after also buying Flatcappers' other public house, The Castle Inn in Bradford-on-Avon, and The Mendip Inn in Shepton Mallet.

Matthew added: "The last thing we want is for people to think the rating is because of bad or rotten food.

"We pride ourselves in having a safe and healthy kitchen.

"We have fixed the issues and if customers are unsure, we are more than happy to show them around.

"They can come and see it for themselves, they are free to do so."

A spokesman from North Somerset Council said: "The premises were given a zero-star rating.

"The current owners will now work closely with the council to improve the hygiene standard."