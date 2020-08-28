Juggling work and family

Food and fun activities for children aged four to eight-years-old are included in a new facility launched in Portishead this month to help support working parents.

Following on from a successful holiday activity club for those aged eight and under, The Nursery in Portishead’s Combe Road has launched a unique service that includes taking children to school and picking them afterwards.

Breakfast club, which includes breakfast for all those attending, will run from 7.30-8.45am and the after school club will operate from 3.15-6pm and include a light tea.

Jackie Hardie, who owns The Nursery, said: “We have been listening to parents who are concerned about juggling work and family when the children return to school and so have decided to launch our new clubs to assist them. The Nursey has its own minibus and so we are able to offer school drop off and pick up, which many parents have told us they would welcome. We hope that by offering food at each end of the school day we can take some of the pressure off parents who are working full-time and who feel they are constantly on the run. We have a dedicated room for the after school clubs, away from the nursery children and we have plenty of resources which will allow the children to enjoy everything from baking to arts and crafts.”

For an information pack call 01275 402140 or email admin@thenursery.uk.com