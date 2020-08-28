Property of the month

Westwood Archant

Westwood presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire an original feature, detached, spacious four bedroom home, along with a one bedroom annexe, located on the much sought-after Strawberry Hill in Clevedon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon historian and author, Jane Lilly, confirms the house was built in 1882 by William Shopland.

It appears on an ordnance survey map dated 1883 and was the second house to be built along Strawberry Hill, the first being Ferndene.

The map shows a glasshouse/conservatory on the south side and on the north side the boundary is very close to the house with a footpath through what is now part of the garden.

Records tell us that in 1891 the occupants of the house were: Albert Collins Chard age 53, living on independent means and born in Bristol in 1838; his wife, Ellen Jane, age 57, born in Bath; Ernest, their son, 22, a pictorial artist born in Bristol; Ethel, their 21-year-old daughter, born in Bristol and Sarah Jane Pike, 20, their servant born in Westbury, Wiltshire.

Albert had been a commercial traveller in cotton goods and had previously lived on St Michaels Hill in Bristol. By 1891 he must have made enough to retire and keep his family. Ernest went to Australia in 1894, married and died there in 1929. Ethel never married and emigrated to USA in 1928. Sarah Jane married in Clevedon in 1896.

Albert died shortly after the 1891 census in July 1891, almost certainly having been the first to live in Westwood.

In 1901 the house was occupied by Emily Jane and Eleanor Dunn, ages 57 and 45 respectively, both single, living by independent means with two servants.

Emily and Eleanor’s father was the vicar of Huntsham Church near to Exeter and they had lived with their parents until their father died in 1899.

They were still living at Westwood in 1911, with their servant Clara Locock Day age 38 and born in Llandaff, Wales. Clara married George Card in August 1913 at St Mary Walton. Emily died October 1929 and Eleanor in 1926.

The 1939 register records Isabel F M Lloyd, age 77 born 1862 in Lahore, India, as living independently at the property. Isabel did not marry. George Card, 65, a jobbing gardener also lived there, along with Clara L Card, age 68, housewife and Clara K Card born in 1916, presumably their daughter.

Isabel died in 1955 and Clara in 1949. Clara Kate Card died aged 93 on 24 May 2009. She lived in Churchill Avenue, Clevedon.

This unique home is in need of some modernisation. With its wrap around garden, two large reception rooms and ample parking, it is an opportunity not to be missed.

Further benefits include views over Swiss Valley.

The property has gas central heating.

EPC Grade TBC. n

Westwood is for sale, with Reeds Rains estate agent, for £850,000.

Viewings via the agent only.