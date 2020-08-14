A-level results: St Katherine’s celebrates improved figures

Dexter Mott, Hao Hao Zhang and Matteo Prime who have achieved a full suite of A* and A grades. Picture: St Katherine's School Archant

St Katherine’s School has praised its students and teachers as sixth-formers received their A-level results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The overall pass rate at the school, in Pill, was 100 per cent, up from 96 per cent in 2019 – with 41 per cent of entries graded A*-A and 80 per cent at A*-C. The school also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate on vocational courses.

Students are successfully progressing onto Russell Group Universities, apprenticeships and employment, with 95 per cent of pupils securing their first choice future pathway.

Headteacher Justin Humphreys told the Times: “Above all the noise, another great set of outcomes for the students of St Katherine’s, securing many of the highest grades across both our academic and vocational pathways.

“Great progress has been made by the students with so many individual success stories. Students deserve this personal success, reflecting their dedication and we celebrate alongside them, albeit at two metres.

“Teachers are rightly proud of the achievements within their classes. With the vast majority of grades being upheld by exam boards, our focus and energy is now on resolving the anomalies for one or two of our students to ensure they get the grades they deserve.

“This year is all about the success stories of individuals who have finally received the recognition their hard work deserves.

“I would like to thank the teaching staff at St Katherine’s for their thorough approach in awarding the CAG grades this year. They acted with professionalism and integrity at all times, working in the best interests of our students.”