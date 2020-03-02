Gallery

Flower show celebrates 62nd year running despite wet weather

Mary Blight with some of her prize winning exhibits. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people attended the 62nd Spring Flower Show in Clevedon this weekend.

Clevedon Gardener's Club 62nd Spring Flower Show at Princes Hall, Community Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Clevedon Gardener's Club 62nd Spring Flower Show at Princes Hall, Community Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Gardeners Club held the event at Princes Hall which saw 83 classes including photography, baking and children's classes.

Despite the wet weather on the day, 350 people attended the event and they were treated to a number of stalls selling cakes, books, bric a brac and a tombola.

Christine Jarvis won a prize for most points in bulb section and Carol Raines won most points in garden material section.

The Don Everitt Cup, for club member with most points in both bulb and garden, went to Chris Jarvis.

Emma Ealey won a Highly Recommended for her craft work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Emma Ealey won a Highly Recommended for her craft work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Carol Raines won the Ellen Burrows Trophy for best exhibit of snowdrops by a club member.

The children's classes had more entries this year.

A spokesperson for the gardeners club said: "We were glad to have these sections as it creates a lot of pleasure both for the entrants and the visitors."