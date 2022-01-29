Planning secured for 50 new homes in Congresbury

An artists impression of the site in Congresbury. - Credit: Vistry Group

Planning has been approved to create 50 new homes in Congresbury.

Property developer Bovis Homes will soon build the houses off Wrington Lane.

The new development will see 15 affordable homes built as well as a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties. Also included in the plans are two play areas for children.

It will be named St Congar's place, in tribute to St Congar - the sixth century Welsh abbot said to have performed a series of miracles in the village - whom the village is named after.

Enhanced landscape planting and bird boxes will also feature throughout the development the company says, and an area will be available for cows to graze too.

Bovis Homes technical director, Robin Potter, said: "We will also be providing a property built to support a homeowner with disabilities, a play area and a trim trail, a footpath along Wrington Lane, solar panels on 60 per cent of homes and electrical vehicle charging points to some properties."

The development will also contribute more than £213,000 towards local projects such as sports pitches, transport for primary and secondary school children and disability services.