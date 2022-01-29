News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Planning secured for 50 new homes in Congresbury

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:00 AM January 29, 2022
Wrington Lane, Congresbury

An artists impression of the site in Congresbury. - Credit: Vistry Group

Planning has been approved to create 50 new homes in Congresbury.

Property developer Bovis Homes will soon build the houses off Wrington Lane.

The new development will see 15 affordable homes built as well as a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties. Also included in the plans are two play areas for children.

It will be named St Congar's place, in tribute to St Congar - the sixth century Welsh abbot said to have performed a series of miracles in the village - whom the village is named after. 

Enhanced landscape planting and bird boxes will also feature throughout the development the company says, and an area will be available for cows to graze too.

Bovis Homes technical director, Robin Potter, said: "We will also be providing a property built to support a homeowner with disabilities, a play area and a trim trail, a footpath along Wrington Lane, solar panels on 60 per cent of homes and electrical vehicle charging points to some properties."

The development will also contribute more than £213,000 towards local projects such as sports pitches, transport for primary and secondary school children and disability services.

Housing News
Congresbury News

Don't Miss

Clevedon players and bench can’t believe it as Ollie Babington (centre) scores a wonder goal at Buckland Athletic.

Football

Babington's stunner helps Clevedon Town beat Buckland Athletic

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the northbound M5 between Clevedon and Portishead

Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers

Paul Jones

person
BMW i8 clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset ASP

£100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset

Paul Jones

person
Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Weston-super-Mare.

'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out

Paul Jones

person