Rewilding plan will see thousands of trees planted across North Somerset

Group of little trees growing in garden tatyun

A rewilding programme will be launched across North Somerset this month.

North Somerset Council plans to plant 5,000 trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, across the area in a bid to help mitigate effects of climate change.

Planting will begin on February 15 in Portishead where more than 300 trees will be planted in the Badger Rise, Robin Place, Burlington Road and Halletts Way areas.

In Clevedon, 588 trees will be planted and Nailsea will get 736, subject to the weather.

Wraxall will have 332 trees planted, while Pill will get 188.

Potential sites were identified in a consultation which saw nearly 500 people respond with 78 per cent supporting rewilding and more than 250 people volunteering to help with the project.

Where concerns were expressed over some areas identified for rewilding, there will be further consultation with people on what is most appropriate.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for climate emergency and the environment, said: "Planting these 5,000 trees is the exciting first step in delivering our promise to rewild North Somerset and address our climate emergency.

"We would love everyone to stay involved by looking after the areas where we are planting, delivering the next phases of tree planting and managing the tall grass areas in the future."

Last year, the council agreed to rewild as much of its land as possible, in a bid to create more habitats and increase biodiversity and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Overall the authority, which owns around two million sq.m verges, parks and open spaces, plans to plant 50,000 trees, 25 hectares and grow 40 hectares of tall grass reducing the areas of regularly mown grass by 25 per cent.

It has also decided to deliver rewilding by letting areas of grass grow throughout the summer and cutting it in autumn and planting more trees.

More rewilding projects are planned for later in the year.

A council spokesman said: "If you'd like to help plant the trees please turn up, just bring a spade, good footwear and suitable clothes for the weather."

This is a list of the times and dates of plantings:

February 15

Pill, Watchouse Hill - 9am (188 trees) - meet at the site car park on The Green.

Portishead, Badger Rise- 1.30pm (234 trees) - meet by the play area on Nightingale Rise.

February 16

Portishead, Robin Place - 9am (104 trees) - meet at junction of Robin Place and Wagtail Crescent.

Portishead, Central Park, Burlington Road - 9.30am (116 trees) - meet at the Rusty Ladies.

Portishead, Halletts Way - 12.30pm (162 trees) - meet at the play area on Halletts Way.

February 17

Clevedon, Chestnut Grove - 10am (588 tress) - meet at the gate at the end of Chestnut Grove.

February 19

Yatton, Arnolds Way - 10am (116 trees) - meet at the corner of Brunel Way and Arnolds Way.

February 22

Nailsea, Pound Lane - 9.30am (289 trees) - meet at the end of the cul-de-sac to Moor End Spout.

Nailsea, Rhyne View - 2.30pm (85 trees) - meet at the main open space at Rhyne View.

February 23

Nailsea, Sedgemoor Close - 9.30am (302 trees) - meet at the field gate at the end of Sedgemoor Close.

Nailsea, Trendlewood Way Park - 2.30pm (60 trees) - meet near the croquet club at Birdlip Close.

February 25

Wraxall, Elm Farm - 9am (332 trees) - meet at the main field gate on Lodge Lane.