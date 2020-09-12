Girl, 14, raises money for performing arts school

Lacey Selll outside Tillie's School of Performnig Arts Archant

A 14-year-old girl from Nailsea completed a 13-mile sponsored walk, raising more than £900 towards a much-needed new air conditioning system at her performing arts school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lacey set to start her sponsored walk Lacey set to start her sponsored walk

Tillie’s School of Performing Arts (TSPA) needed £10,000 to replace the old air con and on hearing about the situation, Lacey Sell, who has attended TSPA for five years, wanted to help raise money towards the costs. So far £7,339 has been raised by students through various activities during lockdown.

Lacey’s mum Katy Sell, said: “At the very start of lockdown, during a routine check the air con was deemed not safe and had to be taken out and replaced which would cost the school £10,000, with the school having to close it caused a massive dent financially.

“As soon as she (Lacey) heard about the problem she wanted to do something to help, because she loves the school so much.

“I have been unbelievably grateful to the principal Tillie and the other teachers, as they have been amazing and have helped my daughter so much in what has been very difficult times.”

Students from Tillie's School of Performing Arts in Nailsea Students from Tillie's School of Performing Arts in Nailsea

Preparing for the performing arts school’s reopening on Monday, Tillie has been busy in the studio getting things ready.

She said: “Lacey did an incredible job fundraising for us. I have been completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity of my students and families.

“We have had all sorts of fundraising activities going on from bake sales, to sponsored walks, cycles, rows and even a bounce-athon.

“Lacey is one of our exceptionally talented students and is such a vibrant and kind hearted asset to TSPA.

Lacey Selll outside Tillie's School of Performnig Arts Lacey Selll outside Tillie's School of Performnig Arts

“She managed to raise an incredible amount for our fundraising after setting herself a really challenging walk.

“I am so proud of her and so grateful that with the funds we have raised so far, we have been able to safely install the new air conditioning/ heating units so we can open again this month. “We do still have a little way to go, but we have until next March before we need to pay back the loan, so I know we will get there.”