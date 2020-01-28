Advanced search

Tree giveaway and community planting event a 'great success'

PUBLISHED: 11:26 28 January 2020

Trees were handed out and planted as part of PIll and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council's 100 trees for 100 local people event Picture: Liz Milner

Liz Milner

Dozens of trees were handed out to green-fingered villagers as part of an event to help raise awareness of the climate emergency.

More than 60 trees were taken home by attendees of the '100 trees for 100 local people' giveaway held at a packed Pill community centre on Saturday.

Fifty hazel whips handed out at the event were then planted at Jenny's Meadow in Watchhouse Road.

Organiser Louise Osborne said: "We were surprised at how popular the event was.

"It really shows people are taking the climate emergency to heart and want to get involved.

"We are keen for other parts of North Somerset to copy our initiative to increase the level of tree planting across the district."

Fellow organiser Lucy Byrne thanked everyone who 'helped make the event a great success'.

She said: "More than £300 was raised in donations and purchases, such as bird tables kindly donated by Portishead Lions."

