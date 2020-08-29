Lottie, 10, raises £600 for minor injury unit with painted pebbles

Lottie Steel handing over a cheque for £600 to chairman of the Friends of North Somerset Community Hospital, David Fife. Archant

A Clevedon school pupil raised £600 for the NHS after turning a home-schooling project into a fundraiser.

The Times previously reported Lottie Steele’s mission to raise money by selling pebbles she had decorated with paintings of the town’s pier, as part of an artwork assignment.

Since then, the 10-year-old, who attends St Nicholas Chantry Primary School, has handed over a cheque to chairman of the Friends of North Somerset Community Hospital, David Fife. David said: “Lottie’s painted pebbles were a fantastic project. They were clearly very popular, with one going as far as Switzerland.”

The money will be used to redecorate the children’s assessment room at the hospital’s minor injury unit.

Lottie said: “I would like to thank everybody who bought a pebble, including my school office who handled enquires, and my grandad Popsie who encouraged members of Clevedon Golf Club to support the project.”