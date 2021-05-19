News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Character cottage with income potential in pretty North Somerset village

By Karen Richards

Stone house in Station Road, Congresbury, with a former commercial garage attached with big windows

A charming three-reception room, four-bedroom, historic riverside cottage with income potential and stunning countryside views.  

With an attached garage/workshop which used to be a commercial garage, which could be developed into additional accommodation or business space, the accommodation comprises; hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, family room, utility room, inner hallway, bedroom four/study and a shower room on the ground floor. The other bedrooms and the main bathroom are upstairs. 

Bathroom in the house in Station Road, Congresbury, with white suite, black-panelled bath, shower, basin and cabinet.

A sash window, coving and a feature fireplace can be found in the lounge, while the dining room leads into the family room via steps. This room has a fireplace with wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden. 

Units with underlighting, matching breakfast bar and glazed display units fill the kitchen, which also has plumbing for a dishwasher, space for a cooker with extractor and French doors to the garden. The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a fridge and tumble dryer and a double-glazed stable door to the garden. 

Two sash windows and built-in wardrobes with hanging rails and shelving are features of the master bedroom. 

The garage/workshop has two sets of glazed sliding doors at the front and a side window, power connected, a door to an office at the back and stairs to a first-floor room with front window. 

Green field behind the property in Station Road, Congresbury, with stream running through it

Outside, the delightful back garden has direct access to the riverbank for fantastic countryside views, a driveway provides parking for several vehicles and a detached double garage has a first-floor attic room.  

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide price: £850,000 

Location: Station Road, Congresbury  

Agent: Hunters, 01934 834446 

www.hunters.com 

