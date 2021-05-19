Ad Feature
Character cottage with income potential in pretty North Somerset village
A charming three-reception room, four-bedroom, historic riverside cottage with income potential and stunning countryside views.
With an attached garage/workshop which used to be a commercial garage, which could be developed into additional accommodation or business space, the accommodation comprises; hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, family room, utility room, inner hallway, bedroom four/study and a shower room on the ground floor. The other bedrooms and the main bathroom are upstairs.
A sash window, coving and a feature fireplace can be found in the lounge, while the dining room leads into the family room via steps. This room has a fireplace with wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden.
Units with underlighting, matching breakfast bar and glazed display units fill the kitchen, which also has plumbing for a dishwasher, space for a cooker with extractor and French doors to the garden. The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a fridge and tumble dryer and a double-glazed stable door to the garden.
Two sash windows and built-in wardrobes with hanging rails and shelving are features of the master bedroom.
The garage/workshop has two sets of glazed sliding doors at the front and a side window, power connected, a door to an office at the back and stairs to a first-floor room with front window.
Outside, the delightful back garden has direct access to the riverbank for fantastic countryside views, a driveway provides parking for several vehicles and a detached double garage has a first-floor attic room.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide price: £850,000
Location: Station Road, Congresbury
Agent: Hunters, 01934 834446
