Marina living at its best, in the penthouse

Mizzen Court is a complex of four buildings - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A spectacular three-double-bedroom penthouse apartment in the heart of Portishead Marina.

One of only four-of-a-kind, the apartment sits on the edge of the marina with a south-westerly view and keeping the home awash with sunlight throughout the day.

The living area is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. - Credit: Westcoast Properties

The duplex apartment occupies levels five and six and boasts approximately 1,700sq ft of accommodation which has undergone extensive renovation by the owners.

It comprises; reception hallway, utility room, bathroom, living-dining room and kitchen on the first floor, with three large double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, on the second.

The kitchen has been finished with acrylic units and attractive tiling - Credit: Westcoast Properties

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors make the most of the views in the living-dining room, from which a wrap-around sun terrace is accessed, enclosed by glass panels and laid to artificial grass.

Integrated appliances including a double oven and hob, plumbing for a dishwasher and a ceramic sink are features of the kitchen, which also has space for a side-by-side American-style fridge-freezer. The room has been finished with glass acrylic units and attractive tiling.

The main bathroom has a jacuzzi bath - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A large bathroom on this floor has been upgraded with a deep jacuzzi-bath with a mirror-fronted TV and tastefully-tiled walls and floor.

A second terrace is accessed from the master bedroom which is enclosed by a rendered wall, offering extra privacy, and is also laid to artificial grass.

Wonderful marina views can be enjoyed from both terraces - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A covered car port is situated next to the communal entry doors.

The property is leasehold and subject to both an annual ground rent and service charge.

Price: £849,950

Location: Mizzen Court, Portishead

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 849362

