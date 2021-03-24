News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Marina living at its best, in the penthouse

person

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 11:28 PM March 24, 2021   
Aerial shot of Mizzen Court, Portishead. High-rise apartment complex with orange, blue and cream render on harbourside.

Mizzen Court is a complex of four buildings - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A spectacular three-double-bedroom penthouse apartment in the heart of Portishead Marina. 

One of only four-of-a-kind, the apartment sits on the edge of the marina with a south-westerly view and keeping the home awash with sunlight throughout the day. 

Living area of penthouse in Mizzen Court Portishead Marina. Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors and built-in cupboards.

The living area is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. - Credit: Westcoast Properties

The duplex apartment occupies levels five and six and boasts approximately 1,700sq ft of accommodation which has undergone extensive renovation by the owners. 

It comprises; reception hallway, utility room, bathroom, living-dining room and kitchen on the first floor, with three large double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, on the second. 

Modern kitchen with teal acrylic units and white worktops, built-in oven, appliance and red and pink mosaic tiles

The kitchen has been finished with acrylic units and attractive tiling - Credit: Westcoast Properties

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors make the most of the views in the living-dining room, from which a wrap-around sun terrace is accessed, enclosed by glass panels and laid to artificial grass. 

Integrated appliances including a double oven and hob, plumbing for a dishwasher and a ceramic sink are features of the kitchen, which also has space for a side-by-side American-style fridge-freezer. The room has been finished with glass acrylic units and attractive tiling. 

Fully-tiled beige modern bathroom with bath, off-floor basin in cabinet and toilet. Mizzen Court, Portishead.

The main bathroom has a jacuzzi bath - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A large bathroom on this floor has been upgraded with a deep jacuzzi-bath with a mirror-fronted TV and tastefully-tiled walls and floor. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Golf course concessionaire asked to surrender lease
  2. 2 Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault
  3. 3 RMC Sports team up with Clevedon Town for football fun days
  1. 4 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
  2. 5 One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market
  3. 6 Former professional footballer shares warm-up tips
  4. 7 Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset
  5. 8 Clevedon Co-op to close temporarily
  6. 9 Villages secure bus routes after two-year battle
  7. 10 Covid - A Year On: Time to reflect and recover

A second terrace is accessed from the master bedroom which is enclosed by a rendered wall, offering extra privacy, and is also laid to artificial grass.  

Artificially-grassed terrace with glass panels in the penthouse in Mizzen Court, overlooking Portishead Marina.

Wonderful marina views can be enjoyed from both terraces - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A covered car port is situated next to the communal entry doors. 

The property is leasehold and subject to both an annual ground rent and service charge.  

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £849,950 

Location: Mizzen Court, Portishead 

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 849362 

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk 


Property of the Week
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Dark Matters at eat:Portishead.

Portishead food festival wins tourism award

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Plans for new homes have been submitted to the council.

North Somerset Council

Villagers criticise latest plan to build 50 homes

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Staff and young people from The Jack Hazeldine Foundation

Clevedon charity receives £35,100 CAF funding

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus