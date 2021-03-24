Ad Feature
Marina living at its best, in the penthouse
- Credit: Westcoast Properties
A spectacular three-double-bedroom penthouse apartment in the heart of Portishead Marina.
One of only four-of-a-kind, the apartment sits on the edge of the marina with a south-westerly view and keeping the home awash with sunlight throughout the day.
The duplex apartment occupies levels five and six and boasts approximately 1,700sq ft of accommodation which has undergone extensive renovation by the owners.
It comprises; reception hallway, utility room, bathroom, living-dining room and kitchen on the first floor, with three large double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, on the second.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors make the most of the views in the living-dining room, from which a wrap-around sun terrace is accessed, enclosed by glass panels and laid to artificial grass.
Integrated appliances including a double oven and hob, plumbing for a dishwasher and a ceramic sink are features of the kitchen, which also has space for a side-by-side American-style fridge-freezer. The room has been finished with glass acrylic units and attractive tiling.
A large bathroom on this floor has been upgraded with a deep jacuzzi-bath with a mirror-fronted TV and tastefully-tiled walls and floor.
Most Read
- 1 Golf course concessionaire asked to surrender lease
- 2 Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault
- 3 RMC Sports team up with Clevedon Town for football fun days
- 4 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
- 5 One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market
- 6 Former professional footballer shares warm-up tips
- 7 Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset
- 8 Clevedon Co-op to close temporarily
- 9 Villages secure bus routes after two-year battle
- 10 Covid - A Year On: Time to reflect and recover
A second terrace is accessed from the master bedroom which is enclosed by a rendered wall, offering extra privacy, and is also laid to artificial grass.
A covered car port is situated next to the communal entry doors.
The property is leasehold and subject to both an annual ground rent and service charge.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £849,950
Location: Mizzen Court, Portishead
Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 849362
www.westcoast-properties.co.uk