Modern three-bedroom eco house with lovely gardens

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 7:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Front of the eco house in Down Road, Portishead. Solar-panels on roof, timer clad exterior and paved area in front.

Solar panels help give the property maximum energy-efficiency - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

An individual three-double bedroom eco home, where modern cutting-edge material meets exceptional interior design, creating a house making the most of picturesque views of the estuary and Welsh coastline. 

Situated in a secluded position in desirable Redcliffe Bay, the house was built in 2018 by the owners to provide A+ ratings for energy efficiency and environmental-impact. It has luxury fixtures and fittings throughout including solid oak floors and doors, triple-glazed Scandinavian pine and aluminium doors and windows, Porcelanosa tiles and Kitchen Aid appliances. Outside, there are solar panels and grey render and cedar cladding underneath a Tata steel roof, creating a contemporary façade. 

Open-plan dining area with sitting area behind in the eco house in Down Road Portishead. Two sets of French doors on left.

Huge French doors flood the open-plan dining and living rooms with light - Credit: Goodman & Lilley


The property comprises; entrance hall, kitchen-breakfast room and bedroom three with en-suite shower room on the ground floor, while an open-plan living-dining room occupies the first floor. There is also a garden floor consisting of two immaculate bedrooms sharing an en-suite shower room. 

Access to under-croft storage space can be found in the hall. And French doors opening onto Juliette balconies providing views of the Bristol channel are features of the 33ft open-plan living and dining space, as are vertical radiators, oak flooring, ADX log-burner with granite hearth and recessed ceiling lights. 

Kitchen in the eco house in Down Road Portishead. Wooden worktops, central island with hob. Cupboards with ovens.

The kitchen is packed full of luxury appliances - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The kitchen is fitted with grey units with drawers, solid oak worktops with stone-tiled upstands, filtered water tap, Kitchen Aid appliances including a combination smart oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. There is also a Siemens washing machine, a matching island fitted with an induction hob and additional two-ring gas hob and Smeg extractor, French doors opening into the front garden and Porcelanosa tiled flooring. 

Externally, the front garden consists of a raised decked with kitchen-bar complete with wood-burning oven surrounded by two ponds, paving and patio with mature plants and specimen trees. There is also a log store, recycling area and shed, currently used as a workshop but could equally be a home office with exterior lighting and power. 

Living area of open-plan space in eco-house in Down Road, Portishead. Wood flooring, log-burner, galleried landing.

Oak flooring and log-burners are features of the living area - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Side access leads to the back garden which has an expansive decked area but is predominantly laid to lawn with well-stocked borders, specimen trees, greenhouse and wildlife area complete with another pond. 

 

Garden and back of the eco-house in Down Road, Portishead. Half-timbered, half render house with lawn and paths.

The gardens contain ponds, storage areas and plenty of space for entertaining - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £550,000 

Location: Down Road, Portishead 

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072 

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk 

