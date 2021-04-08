Modern three-bedroom eco house with lovely gardens

Ad Feature

Published: 7:00 AM April 8, 2021

An individual three-double bedroom eco home, where modern cutting-edge material meets exceptional interior design, creating a house making the most of picturesque views of the estuary and Welsh coastline.

Situated in a secluded position in desirable Redcliffe Bay, the house was built in 2018 by the owners to provide A+ ratings for energy efficiency and environmental-impact. It has luxury fixtures and fittings throughout including solid oak floors and doors, triple-glazed Scandinavian pine and aluminium doors and windows, Porcelanosa tiles and Kitchen Aid appliances. Outside, there are solar panels and grey render and cedar cladding underneath a Tata steel roof, creating a contemporary façade.

Huge French doors flood the open-plan dining and living rooms with light - Credit: Goodman & Lilley



The property comprises; entrance hall, kitchen-breakfast room and bedroom three with en-suite shower room on the ground floor, while an open-plan living-dining room occupies the first floor. There is also a garden floor consisting of two immaculate bedrooms sharing an en-suite shower room.

Access to under-croft storage space can be found in the hall. And French doors opening onto Juliette balconies providing views of the Bristol channel are features of the 33ft open-plan living and dining space, as are vertical radiators, oak flooring, ADX log-burner with granite hearth and recessed ceiling lights.

The kitchen is packed full of luxury appliances - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The kitchen is fitted with grey units with drawers, solid oak worktops with stone-tiled upstands, filtered water tap, Kitchen Aid appliances including a combination smart oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. There is also a Siemens washing machine, a matching island fitted with an induction hob and additional two-ring gas hob and Smeg extractor, French doors opening into the front garden and Porcelanosa tiled flooring.

Externally, the front garden consists of a raised decked with kitchen-bar complete with wood-burning oven surrounded by two ponds, paving and patio with mature plants and specimen trees. There is also a log store, recycling area and shed, currently used as a workshop but could equally be a home office with exterior lighting and power.

Oak flooring and log-burners are features of the living area - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Side access leads to the back garden which has an expansive decked area but is predominantly laid to lawn with well-stocked borders, specimen trees, greenhouse and wildlife area complete with another pond.

The gardens contain ponds, storage areas and plenty of space for entertaining - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £550,000

Location: Down Road, Portishead

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk