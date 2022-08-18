Partnership
Prestigious new development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments
- Credit: Mark Templer
Reservations are now being taken for a highly-anticipated and impressive collection of 19 converted and new-build apartments, with period features, in a new development in upper Clevedon.
Bay Court offers a stylish selection of one, two and three-bedroom elegant properties in an elevated position along the coastline. Approached via a sweeping in-and-out driveway, leading to allocated parking and visitor spaces, the larger building has a lift to all floors.
The apartments themselves are spacious, with an abundance of light and luxurious fittings, including bespoke kitchens with a range of integrated appliances, slow-closing doors, contemporary bathrooms with underfloor heating and double-glazed sash windows throughout.
Many offer either an outside terrace, or balcony, as well as landscaped communal grounds surrounding the buildings.
Properties will be offered with a 999 year lease, completion is anticipated in Spring 2023, with reservations costing £1,500.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £300,000
Location: Bay Road, Clevedon
Agent: Mark Templer, 01275 600068
www.marktempler.co.uk