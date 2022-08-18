News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Partnership

Prestigious new development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments

By Karen Richards

Published: 2:15 PM August 18, 2022
Two large, three-storey light brick buildings with large driveway and parking in front and lawn in foreground with trees.

The development contains a number of luxury apartments with period features - Credit: Mark Templer

Reservations are now being taken for a highly-anticipated and impressive collection of 19 converted and new-build apartments, with period features, in a new development in upper Clevedon.

Beige-walled apartment with white coved archway looking into a living room with beige sofa, open fireplace at end and window.

The apartments have lovely period features - Credit: Mark Templer

Bay Court offers a stylish selection of one, two and three-bedroom elegant properties in an elevated position along the coastline. Approached via a sweeping in-and-out driveway, leading to allocated parking and visitor spaces, the larger building has a lift to all floors.

Living room with beige sofa, glass coffee table, modern pendular light, glazed door onto balcony and archway to kitchen.

Some of the living rooms have balcony views - Credit: Mark Templer

The apartments themselves are spacious, with an abundance of light and luxurious fittings, including bespoke kitchens with a range of integrated appliances, slow-closing doors, contemporary bathrooms with underfloor heating and double-glazed sash windows throughout.

Kitchen-dining room with beige and white walls, archway from living room, table and chairs and floor-to-ceiling window.

The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Mark Templer

Many offer either an outside terrace, or balcony, as well as landscaped communal grounds surrounding the buildings.

Living room with beige sofa, coffee table, kitchen at back next to a large window, two windows on right and standard lamp.

The rooms are fitted to a high standard - Credit: Mark Templer

Properties will be offered with a 999 year lease, completion is anticipated in Spring 2023, with reservations costing £1,500.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £300,000

Location: Bay Road, Clevedon

Agent: Mark Templer, 01275 600068

www.marktempler.co.uk

Clevedon News

