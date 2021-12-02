Major investment will build housing supply across the region

Stonewood Partnerships has teamed with the Housing Growth Partnership to develop new schemes across the region. - Credit: HGP

The Housing Growth Partnership (HGP) is delighted to announce Stonewood Partnerships as the first South West partner in its Regional Growth Initiative (RGI).

The RGI forms part of HGP’s newly-created £300m property equity fund.

Stonewood Partnerships is the housing development division of the Stonewood Group, an award-winning construction and development group with over 45 years of experience in delivering high quality schemes throughout the Cotswolds, Central, South and South West England.

The Stonewood Group also consists of:

Stonewood Builders, the specialist contracting arm of the Group

Stonewood Homes, which works closely with Stonewood Builders to deliver small size and bespoke developments

Earthstone Construction, which devises and implements technical groundworks solutions

Stonewood Design, an architectural practice with significant depth of experience in high-end residential and commercial design.

The Stonewood Group’s business divisions operate independently, but share an extensive knowledge base to provide customers and clients with highly efficient and effective solutions.

Commitment key to housing affordability

Stonewood Partnerships has an excellent track record of delivering premium, medium sized residential schemes, with a focus on new build developments of between 20 and 100 units.

Schemes are typically situated in consistently popular rural locations, consisting of family housing respecting the local character while retaining a unique sense of place.

The RGI is a 4-year commitment that will see HGP investing up to £15m of equity alongside Stonewood Partnerships in residential developments across Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Berkshire and Devon.

The initiative will allow Stonewood Partnerships to increase annual productivity and grow sustainably into an established regional housebuilder.

HGP’s relationship with Stonewood Partnerships has continued to flourish since 2019, with its £1.9m equity commitment to the Somerbrook development in Wiltshire.

Access to the RGI will be transformational for Stonewood, enabling the acceleration of its growth plans whilst facilitating the production of over 400 homes by the end of 2027 to help address housing affordability in the undersupplied South West.

Transformational impact of funding

Stonewood Partnerships’ commercial director Adam Marks said: “We could not be more delighted to be one of the first companies signing up to the RGI fund with the Housing Growth Partnership.

“Our relationship has been nothing short of excellent since 2019, despite all the unprecedented challenges we have all faced in that time.

“Having the RGI fund behind us will allow us to accelerate our growth and become much more agile and confident in approaching future opportunities.”

HGP’s investment director for the South West, Arnaud de Blay, added: “We are very pleased to be able to continue our support of Stonewood and its growth aspirations through the RGI £15m commitment."

“We are confident that Stonewood’s quality will mark the venture as a great success and access to the fund will be transformational for Stonewood’s business over the next few years.”

Find out more about the Housing Growth Partnership at housinggrowth.com. View Stonewood Partnerships' latest housing developments at stonewoodpartnerships.co.uk.