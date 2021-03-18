News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 10:59 PM March 18, 2021   
Aerial view of luxury Marine Place Clevedon development which is set into the cliff-face. One is up for sale.

The Marine Place development of premium homes - Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents

An exceptional four double-bedroom contemporary townhouse within an exclusive collection of homes set into the cliff-face, providing uninterrupted views of the Grade 1-listed pier and the Bristol Channel. 

The first of the nine luxury four-storey homes in the Marine Place development back on the market after being built and swiftly snapped up in 2017, the clever design takes full advantage of the sea views with full-height triple glazed windows and the main living areas on the top two storeys. 

Kitchen with grey units and white worktops, double set of black oven and appliances and downlighters over a breakfast bar

The stylish kitchen with breakfast bar - Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents

A vaulted ceiling is a gorgeous feature of a second sitting room on the third-floor entrance level, which also has a toilet and cycle store.  

The second floor contains an open-plan living-kitchen-dining room with a balcony. A double oven, microwave and built-in coffee machine, as well as an integrated fridge-freezer, wine fridge and dishwasher are included in the stylish kitchen. A breakfast bar with pendant lighting overhead makes a neat separation between the kitchen and lounge areas. 

Master bedroom with white walls and floor-length window on right, king-size bed on left and wall-mounted TV on right.

The master bedroom features a floor-length triple-glazed window - Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents

 
The ground and first floors hold the bedrooms, each providing views across the Bristol Channel, with a bathroom on both floors, in addition to the master bedroom en-suite. They are fully tiled with quality fixtures and finish. 

A utility room can also be found on the ground floor, as is access to a large terrace with decking and storage. 

Grey composite decked terrace with black railings in front, planters with shrubs on the left and sea and pier views beyond.

Wonderful views of Clevedon Bay and the pier can be enjoyed from the terrace - Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents


 
PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £915,000 

Location: The Marine Place, Marine Parade, Clevedon 

Agent: Mark Templer, 01275 600068 

www.marktempler.co.uk 

Beige tiled modern bathroom with bath, shower panel, double basin and toilet in the townhouse in Marine Place Clevedon.

One of the modern bathrooms - Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents


