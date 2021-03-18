Ad Feature
One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market
- Credit: Mark Templer Estate Agents
An exceptional four double-bedroom contemporary townhouse within an exclusive collection of homes set into the cliff-face, providing uninterrupted views of the Grade 1-listed pier and the Bristol Channel.
The first of the nine luxury four-storey homes in the Marine Place development back on the market after being built and swiftly snapped up in 2017, the clever design takes full advantage of the sea views with full-height triple glazed windows and the main living areas on the top two storeys.
A vaulted ceiling is a gorgeous feature of a second sitting room on the third-floor entrance level, which also has a toilet and cycle store.
The second floor contains an open-plan living-kitchen-dining room with a balcony. A double oven, microwave and built-in coffee machine, as well as an integrated fridge-freezer, wine fridge and dishwasher are included in the stylish kitchen. A breakfast bar with pendant lighting overhead makes a neat separation between the kitchen and lounge areas.
The ground and first floors hold the bedrooms, each providing views across the Bristol Channel, with a bathroom on both floors, in addition to the master bedroom en-suite. They are fully tiled with quality fixtures and finish.
A utility room can also be found on the ground floor, as is access to a large terrace with decking and storage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £915,000
Location: The Marine Place, Marine Parade, Clevedon
Agent: Mark Templer, 01275 600068
www.marktempler.co.uk