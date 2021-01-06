Gorgeous Georgian house with an acre of land

Ad Feature

Published: 10:39 PM January 6, 2021

An elegant Georgian four-double bedroom, five-reception room house with an acre of grounds in the heart of a pretty North Somerset village.

The landscaped garden is just stunning. - Credit: Mark Templer

The impressive double-fronted semi-detached period home has remained under the same ownership for more than 40 years, when it has been sympathetically modernised and extended.

Accessed via an entrance hall leading to all principal rooms, the accommodation comprises; drawing room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, garden room, family room, boot room, two toilets and a garage workshop with games room over on the ground floor. The first floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom, the second, a bedroom and a smaller room.

The modern kitchen-breakfast room has top-quality appliances - Credit: Mark Templer

The bay-fronted drawing room features an open fire, while the formal dining room has a living-flame gas fire. Situated at the back of the house is the light and airy kitchen-breakfast room, which has top-quality appliances and a mixture of granite and oak worktops. This opens into a garden room providing views over the upper grounds.

Who wouldn't love a house with a games room? - Credit: Mark Templer

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing area which was originally a bedroom. Spiral stairs lead to the second-floor rooms which are currently used as a gym and study.

A carport for three vehicles is a particular feature of the front garden, which has double gates opening into a rear courtyard. This looks onto the back garden and provides a great space for al-fresco dining. There is also a driveway to the large double garage.

The mature back garden contains shrub borders, a summerhouse and a pond - Credit: Mark Templer

The mature back garden contains shrub borders, a summerhouse and a green house, and the current owners purchased additional ground beyond the garden, which is a haven for local wildlife, with a beautiful pond and its own rowing boat.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £895,000

Location: Claverham Road, Claverham

Agent: Mark Templer, 01934 833253

www.marktempler.co.uk