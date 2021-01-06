News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Gorgeous Georgian house with an acre of land

By Karen Richards

Published: 10:39 PM January 6, 2021   
grand big beige double-fronted house with lawn and shrubs in front

The impressive double-fronted property is in Claverham, North Somerset. - Credit: Mark Templer

An elegant Georgian four-double bedroom, five-reception room house with an acre of grounds in the heart of a pretty North Somerset village. 

 

garden with pond in the foreground, lawn, raised deck, outhouse, loungers and a orangery in the background, bordered by hedges

The landscaped garden is just stunning. - Credit: Mark Templer

The impressive double-fronted semi-detached period home has remained under the same ownership for more than 40 years, when it has been sympathetically modernised and extended. 

Accessed via an entrance hall leading to all principal rooms, the accommodation comprises; drawing room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, garden room, family room, boot room, two toilets and a garage workshop with games room over on the ground floor. The first floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom, the second, a bedroom and a smaller room. 

kitchen-breakfast room with black Range cooker on left, cream units and black shiny worktops and dining area at the back with red feature wall

The modern kitchen-breakfast room has top-quality appliances - Credit: Mark Templer

The bay-fronted drawing room features an open fire, while the formal dining room has a living-flame gas fire. Situated at the back of the house is the light and airy kitchen-breakfast room, which has top-quality appliances and a mixture of granite and oak worktops. This opens into a garden room providing views over the upper grounds.  

games room in roof with pool table, sofa, jukebox and windows

Who wouldn't love a house with a games room? - Credit: Mark Templer

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing area which was originally a bedroom. Spiral stairs lead to the second-floor rooms which are currently used as a gym and study. 

A carport for three vehicles is a particular feature of the front garden, which has double gates opening into a rear courtyard. This looks onto the back garden and provides a great space for al-fresco dining. There is also a driveway to the large double garage. 

Garden with a pond filled with plants and a plastic heron in the foreground, summerhouse with ladder to it on the left in the background and houses to the right and back

The mature back garden contains shrub borders, a summerhouse and a pond - Credit: Mark Templer

The mature back garden contains shrub borders, a summerhouse and a green house, and the current owners purchased additional ground beyond the garden, which is a haven for local wildlife, with a beautiful pond and its own rowing boat. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £895,000 

Location: Claverham Road, Claverham 

Agent: Mark Templer, 01934 833253 

www.marktempler.co.uk 

