Modern and versatile house with glorious panoramic views

Ad Feature

Published: 2:23 AM February 11, 2021

The huge property is in an elevated position to make the most of the bay views - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

An impressive and versatile four-double-bedroom detached coastal house in an elevated position on the rural fringes of Portishead and Clevedon.

Offering panoramic views of the Bristol Channel, the family residence has undergone a series of improvements by the current owners and now offers spacious accommodation arranged over three floors. It comprises; entrance porch, hall, living room, kitchen-dining room, utility room, cloakroom and conservatory on the ground floor.

There are beautiful panoramic views from many rooms - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

A lower level provides potential for a variety of uses such as creating a self-contained annexe or home office but currently it comprises; family room, study, boot room, kitchenette, shower room, garage and two storage areas.

The first floor contains the bedrooms, all with views, and the master benefits from an en-suite wet room. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

The living room is stylish and contemporary - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The triple-aspect living room also has French doors to the garden, while bi-folding doors leading to the raised sun-terrace are a feature of the conservatory, extending the entertaining space and making the most of the panoramic views of the Bristol Channel. Contemporary units, including an island, with underlighting and drawers, along with solid oak worktops, built-in twin Neff pyrolytic oven and combination microwave fill the kitchen.

The stunning views can be enjoyed from the conservatory - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The grounds, which wraparound the property, include an in-and-out driveway providing ample parking and a detached double garage. The back garden is predominantly laid to expansive lawn with mature planting and hedges, and has a sauna. There is a secondary driveway to the side, which leads to an integral garage.

The property has a light and airy modern hallway - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £850,000

Location: Severn Leigh, Clevedon

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 430440

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk

The triple-aspect living room is bright and airy - Credit: Goodman & Lilley



