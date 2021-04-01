Ad Feature
One-of-a-kind, spacious character cottage
- Credit: Hunters
A charming and versatile four-bedroom, three-reception room character cottage with a mixture of period and contemporary styles throughout.
Suitable for dual-occupancy, the accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, shower room, snug, kitchen-breakfast room, dining room, study, inner hallway, back lobby and a utility room on the ground floor, with the fourth bedroom up some stairs and the other three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.
Two skylights and two windows flood the living room with light, which also has a feature fireplace in a stone-built surround and French doors to the back garden. The dining room has a similar fireplace, plus bay sash windows, and a beamed ceiling.
An extended farmhouse-style kitchen-breakfast room features a glazed display unit, an integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher, space for a range cooker with extractor hood and it also has French doors to the garden.
The master bedroom includes an open fire and dressing room with a range of wardrobes, plus a cupboard.
Outside, there is a driveway with parking for several vehicles and a larger-than-average garage. The beautiful, well-tended mature back garden has a lawn with a large patio, a selection of small trees, shrubs and flower borders.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide price: ££650,000
Location: North End Road, Yatton,
Agent: Hunters, 01934 834446
www.hunters.com