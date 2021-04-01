News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
One-of-a-kind, spacious character cottage

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 2:35 PM April 1, 2021   
The back view of a stone-built sprawling cottage in North End Road, Yatton with a lawn in front.

The sprawling stone-built character cottage is in the North Somerset village of Yatton. - Credit: Hunters

A charming and versatile four-bedroom, three-reception room character cottage with a mixture of period and contemporary styles throughout. 

Suitable for dual-occupancy, the accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, shower room, snug, kitchen-breakfast room, dining room, study, inner hallway, back lobby and a utility room on the ground floor, with the fourth bedroom up some stairs and the other three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor. 

Magnolia hallway with white door at back of picture with glazed side panels, slate-effect flooring and sideboard on left.

The hallway is a good size and bathed in light from glazed side panels around the front door and a skylight - Credit: Hunters

Two skylights and two windows flood the living room with light, which also has a feature fireplace in a stone-built surround and French doors to the back garden. The dining room has a similar fireplace, plus bay sash windows, and a beamed ceiling. 

An extended farmhouse-style kitchen-breakfast room features a glazed display unit, an integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher, space for a range cooker with extractor hood and it also has French doors to the garden. 

Magnolia living room with French doors on left wall, sofas in foreground, teal carpet and church-style door on right.

The living room has a feature wooden door, French doors and two skylights - Credit: Hunters

The master bedroom includes an open fire and dressing room with a range of wardrobes, plus a cupboard. 

Outside, there is a driveway with parking for several vehicles and a larger-than-average garage. The beautiful, well-tended mature back garden has a lawn with a large patio, a selection of small trees, shrubs and flower borders. 

Room in cottage in North End Road, Yatton used as a study/bedroom

The study has a feature arch window and a skylight - Credit: Hunters

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide price: ££650,000 

Location: North End Road, Yatton,  

Agent: Hunters, 01934 834446 

www.hunters.com 

Lawned garden of the cottage in North End Road, Yatton with pathway on left and low stone wall leading to the property'sback

The lawned garden is a decent size. - Credit: Hunters


