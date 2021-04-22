News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Contemporary living with lovely estuary views

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 12:40 PM April 22, 2021   
Exterior of white rendered villa-style house in Redcliffe Bay Portishead with terrace and steps down to lawned garden.

The stunning exterior of the property, which is just off Nore Road, Portishead - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

A stunning four-bedroom modern detached house in Portishead, with large garden and panoramic views over the Bristol Channel. 
 
Standing in a secluded position in the heart of sought-after Redcliffe Bay, the property has undergone a series of striking improvements, including a new kitchen and bathrooms with luxury fixtures and fittings, charcoal replacement windows and render and cedar cladding, creating a contemporary façade. 

Terrace with table and chairs and garden to left overlooking Redcliffe Bay, Portishead

There is an expansive sun terrace, perfect for entertaining and taking in the views - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

 
The property comprises; entrance hall, study/bedroom four, shower room, open-plan kitchen-breakfast-dining room and living room on the entrance floor, with three bedrooms and a utility room on the garden level. 

Stylish mink and royal purple gloss units with underlighting and drawers fill the kitchen, which also has an eye-level Neff double oven and integrated Bosch appliances including fridge-freezer, dishwasher and microwave. The room also features an island with drawers and Neff induction hob with extractor and porcelain-tiled flooring with underfloor heating. 

Modern kitchen with white gloss units with purple walls, island with breakfast bar and white floor tiles

The beautiful kitchen features striking gloss units - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Two sets of bi-folding doors connect the living room with the expansive sun terrace and the room also features a wood-burning stove, bamboo floor, a study area and stairs down to the garden level.  

Bi-folding doors to the garden are a lovely feature of the master-bedroom suite, which also has a range of wardrobes and a hidden TV. Bedroom two also has an en-suite. 

Large master bedroom suite in the house in Redcliffe Bay Portishead with brown carpet and double bed with bi-folding doors

The huge master suite has bi-folding doors to the garden - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Externally, the home is blessed with ample parking, and a 23ft garage with power and light plus a remote-controlled roller door. 

The secluded westerly-facing back garden is mainly laid to lawn with established borders, specimen trees and sunken patio with space and power for a hot tub, plus there is a shed with power connected too.  

A shower room with luxury white fittings and grey floor and wall tiles in the house in Redcliffe Bay Portishead

The shower rooms are packed with luxury fittings - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £750,000 

Location: Redcliffe Bay, Portishead 

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072 

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk 

