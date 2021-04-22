Ad Feature
Contemporary living with lovely estuary views
- Credit: Goodman & Lilley
A stunning four-bedroom modern detached house in Portishead, with large garden and panoramic views over the Bristol Channel.
Standing in a secluded position in the heart of sought-after Redcliffe Bay, the property has undergone a series of striking improvements, including a new kitchen and bathrooms with luxury fixtures and fittings, charcoal replacement windows and render and cedar cladding, creating a contemporary façade.
The property comprises; entrance hall, study/bedroom four, shower room, open-plan kitchen-breakfast-dining room and living room on the entrance floor, with three bedrooms and a utility room on the garden level.
Stylish mink and royal purple gloss units with underlighting and drawers fill the kitchen, which also has an eye-level Neff double oven and integrated Bosch appliances including fridge-freezer, dishwasher and microwave. The room also features an island with drawers and Neff induction hob with extractor and porcelain-tiled flooring with underfloor heating.
Two sets of bi-folding doors connect the living room with the expansive sun terrace and the room also features a wood-burning stove, bamboo floor, a study area and stairs down to the garden level.
Bi-folding doors to the garden are a lovely feature of the master-bedroom suite, which also has a range of wardrobes and a hidden TV. Bedroom two also has an en-suite.
Externally, the home is blessed with ample parking, and a 23ft garage with power and light plus a remote-controlled roller door.
The secluded westerly-facing back garden is mainly laid to lawn with established borders, specimen trees and sunken patio with space and power for a hot tub, plus there is a shed with power connected too.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £750,000
Location: Redcliffe Bay, Portishead
Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072
www.goodmanlilley.co.uk