Ad Feature
WTI spotlight westcoast pinecroft portishead
- Credit: Westcoast Portishead
A stunning and historic beachside cottage turned into an expansive and beautifully-renovated detached family home.
From its glass-atrium entrance with glorious vistas, to its 31ft-sun terrace, this 200-year-old cottage has the wow factor in spades.
Seven years ago the current owners arrived and tripled the size of the accommodation, while retaining its charm, blending old and new seamlessly together. With original beams and stone walls, the fixtures and fittings have been designed to the highest standards.
Arranged with the living areas on the first-floor to take advantage of the panoramic views, it comprises the atrium, a beautiful country kitchen-diner and a lounge-diner on this floor, with the master bedroom suite, three bedrooms, shower room, toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, double Belfast sink, a central island with gas hob, oven, drawers and breakfast bar and a huge bi-folding window leads onto a balcony. The lounge has a wood-burner, as does the sitting room next to the master bedroom. This also has a dressing room and en-suite.
The property also benefits from cottage gardens wrapping around the house, under-floor heating and water filtration system.
PROPERTY FACTS
Most Read
- 1 Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion
- 2 School proposal to reduce reception intake due to lack of pupils
- 3 Changes to housing solutions service in North Somerset
- 4 Family organises doorstep carols for North Somerset
- 5 Steering group formed to shape the future of Portishead
- 6 ‘Buy local to help your community thrive’
- 7 WTI spotlight westcoast pinecroft portishead
- 8 Advent window trail taking place across Nailsea and Wraxall
- 9 Students to sing at hospice's jolly jingle
- 10 Car show produced in Clevedon proving to be popular among petrolheads
Guide Price: £1,300,000
Location: Pinecroft, Portishead
Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 600008
www.westcoast-properties.co.uk