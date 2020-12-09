WTI spotlight westcoast pinecroft portishead

Ad Feature

A stunning and historic beachside cottage turned into an expansive and beautifully-renovated detached family home.

From its glass-atrium entrance with glorious vistas, to its 31ft-sun terrace, this 200-year-old cottage has the wow factor in spades.

Seven years ago the current owners arrived and tripled the size of the accommodation, while retaining its charm, blending old and new seamlessly together. With original beams and stone walls, the fixtures and fittings have been designed to the highest standards.

Arranged with the living areas on the first-floor to take advantage of the panoramic views, it comprises the atrium, a beautiful country kitchen-diner and a lounge-diner on this floor, with the master bedroom suite, three bedrooms, shower room, toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.

The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, double Belfast sink, a central island with gas hob, oven, drawers and breakfast bar and a huge bi-folding window leads onto a balcony. The lounge has a wood-burner, as does the sitting room next to the master bedroom. This also has a dressing room and en-suite.

The property also benefits from cottage gardens wrapping around the house, under-floor heating and water filtration system.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Location: Pinecroft, Portishead

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 600008

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk



