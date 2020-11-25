Ad Feature
Impressive, four-floor detached house with sea views
- Credit: House Fox
A beautifully-presented four-bedroom detached house, on Portishead's popular coastal road and offering panoramic views over the Bristol Channel.
The light and airy split-level accommodation has undergone impressive improvements, designed to make the most of the views, creating a stylish and contemporary family home.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, utility room and double garage on the ground floor, while the master bedroom with en-suite, dual-aspect living room with wood-burning stove, three bedrooms, a snug, kitchen-dining room and a family bathroom are on the first floor.
A state-of-the art Howden's kitchen, including an island with hob, extractor and units, roof-window and beamed ceiling with spotlights, is housed in a rear extension, which leads into the garden via bi-folding doors.
Outside, there are manicured south-facing gardens with various seating areas, plus a garden room with light and power, ideal for a home office. A double driveway leads to the garage at the front and there is side access on both sides of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £645,000
Location: Halliwell Road, Portishead
Agent: House Fox, 01934 267057
www.housefox.co.uk