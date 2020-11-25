Impressive, four-floor detached house with sea views

Ad Feature

Published: 3:23 PM November 25, 2020

The front of the impressive property in Halliwell Road, Portishead. - Credit: House Fox

A beautifully-presented four-bedroom detached house, on Portishead's popular coastal road and offering panoramic views over the Bristol Channel.

The light and airy split-level accommodation has undergone impressive improvements, designed to make the most of the views, creating a stylish and contemporary family home.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, utility room and double garage on the ground floor, while the master bedroom with en-suite, dual-aspect living room with wood-burning stove, three bedrooms, a snug, kitchen-dining room and a family bathroom are on the first floor.

- Credit: House Fox

A state-of-the art Howden's kitchen, including an island with hob, extractor and units, roof-window and beamed ceiling with spotlights, is housed in a rear extension, which leads into the garden via bi-folding doors.

Outside, there are manicured south-facing gardens with various seating areas, plus a garden room with light and power, ideal for a home office. A double driveway leads to the garage at the front and there is side access on both sides of the property.

- Credit: House Fox

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £645,000

Location: Halliwell Road, Portishead

Agent: House Fox, 01934 267057

www.housefox.co.uk