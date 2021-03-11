Ad Feature
Unique ‘architectural masterpiece’ four-bedroom, three-level house
A simply stunning, architect-designed four-bedroom detached house spread over three floors and providing 2,700 square feet of accommodation.
Conceived, designed and built to an impeccably-high standard, the property makes the best of the coastal views from its elevated vantage point, with the clever use of glazing and the living areas being on the top floor.
With an internal lift from the lower ground floor to access the other two floors, the accommodation comprises; entrance hallway, landing, master-bedroom suite, bedroom two, also with an en-suite, the other two bedrooms, laundry room and main bathroom on the ground floor. The second floor contains an open-plan living room-dining room and kitchen, plus a cinema room.
The living areas feature state-of-the-art inset appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden and tiled floors.
Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and luxurious spa en-suite bathrooms finished with Porcelanosa fittings.
Externally, the house features parking for two/three vehicles, as well as a large garage.
A delightful back garden backs onto a small woodland and has been cleverly landscaped into three tiers with a mix of lawn and planted borders. The top section is laid to deck and provides magnificent views over the roofline.
At the side of the kitchen is a hidden terrace, offering a tranquil space for al fresco breakfast in the morning sun.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £1,100,000-£1,195,000
Location: Hillside Road, Portishead
Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 600008
www.westcoast-properties.co.uk