Unique ‘architectural masterpiece’ four-bedroom, three-level house

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 12:27 AM March 11, 2021   
Blue-grey detached architect-designed house in Hillside Road Portishead with three levels and huge windows

The individual architect-designed property is set over three levels. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

A simply stunning, architect-designed four-bedroom detached house spread over three floors and providing 2,700 square feet of accommodation. 

Conceived, designed and built to an impeccably-high standard, the property makes the best of the coastal views from its elevated vantage point, with the clever use of glazing and the living areas being on the top floor. 

living area with beige leather sofas and glass coffee table and bi-fold doors along one wall leading onto a tiered garden with furniture in the property for sale in Hillside Road Portishead.

The living area has the benefit of bi-folding doors along one wall, seamlessly bringing the garden into the space. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

With an internal lift from the lower ground floor to access the other two floors, the accommodation comprises; entrance hallway, landing, master-bedroom suite, bedroom two, also with an en-suite, the other two bedrooms, laundry room and main bathroom on the ground floor. The second floor contains an open-plan living room-dining room and kitchen, plus a cinema room. 

The living areas feature state-of-the-art inset appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden and tiled floors. 

living area in house in Hillside Road Portishead for sale. It has floor-to-ceiling windows on the right with grey picture frame inset TV and fireplace on the left, beige leather sofas and beige rug over wooden floors and a treadmill next to a lift

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and inset TV and fireplace - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and luxurious spa en-suite bathrooms finished with Porcelanosa fittings. 

large en-suite bathroom with sunken bath chrome towel rail and toilet in foreground inside the Hillside Road, Portishead property for sale.

The master en-suite has a luxurious sunken bath - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

Externally, the house features parking for two/three vehicles, as well as a large garage. 

A delightful back garden backs onto a small woodland and has been cleverly landscaped into three tiers with a mix of lawn and planted borders. The top section is laid to deck and provides magnificent views over the roofline. 

A purple cinema room in the architect-designed house in Hillside Road, Portishead for sale. Big screen, grey carpet and curtain separating it from the living areas and two leather armchairs in foreground.

The cinema room has four comfy leather armchairs to sink in and watch films. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

At the side of the kitchen is a hidden terrace, offering a tranquil space for al fresco breakfast in the morning sun. 

white kitchen with island including a sink, multiple ovens inset into the right-hand wall and living area behind in the house in Hillside Road, Portishead for sale

The state-of-the-art kitchen is packed full of appliances, as well as having a huge island - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £1,100,000-£1,195,000 

Location: Hillside Road, Portishead 

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 600008 

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk 

Modern dining room in the house for sale in Hillside Road Portishead with colourful chairs around a white plastic dining table.

The sleek dining area provides plenty of opportunity to socialise. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead


