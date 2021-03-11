Unique ‘architectural masterpiece’ four-bedroom, three-level house

Ad Feature

The individual architect-designed property is set over three levels. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

A simply stunning, architect-designed four-bedroom detached house spread over three floors and providing 2,700 square feet of accommodation.

Conceived, designed and built to an impeccably-high standard, the property makes the best of the coastal views from its elevated vantage point, with the clever use of glazing and the living areas being on the top floor.

The living area has the benefit of bi-folding doors along one wall, seamlessly bringing the garden into the space. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

With an internal lift from the lower ground floor to access the other two floors, the accommodation comprises; entrance hallway, landing, master-bedroom suite, bedroom two, also with an en-suite, the other two bedrooms, laundry room and main bathroom on the ground floor. The second floor contains an open-plan living room-dining room and kitchen, plus a cinema room.

The living areas feature state-of-the-art inset appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden and tiled floors.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and inset TV and fireplace - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and luxurious spa en-suite bathrooms finished with Porcelanosa fittings.

The master en-suite has a luxurious sunken bath - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

Externally, the house features parking for two/three vehicles, as well as a large garage.

A delightful back garden backs onto a small woodland and has been cleverly landscaped into three tiers with a mix of lawn and planted borders. The top section is laid to deck and provides magnificent views over the roofline.

The cinema room has four comfy leather armchairs to sink in and watch films. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

At the side of the kitchen is a hidden terrace, offering a tranquil space for al fresco breakfast in the morning sun.

The state-of-the-art kitchen is packed full of appliances, as well as having a huge island - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £1,100,000-£1,195,000

Location: Hillside Road, Portishead

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01275 600008

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk

The sleek dining area provides plenty of opportunity to socialise. - Credit: Westcoast Properties Portishead



