The executive house has masses of kerb-appeal - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

An impressive four-double-bedroom, double-gabled detached house, in a fairly-new development overlooking a village church.

Offered with no chain, the substantial property is impeccably-finished, and offers an envious modern lifestyle and quality fixtures and fittings.

The lovely living room has a luxurious feel - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, dining room, open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, while the bedrooms and main bathroom are upstairs.

Light grey carpets give the airy and spacious entrance hall a luxury feel, and this flows into the dual-aspect formal living room, which has an electric fire and French doors to the newly-laid patio.

The light and bright kitchen has room for a breakfast bar and stools - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A bay window is a feature of the formal dining room, and at the back is a large open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge. Granite worktops, polished grey cupboards, and numerous integrated appliances fill the top-of-the-range kitchen.

Upstairs, are four large bedrooms and a family bathroom, styled with muted grey tones and quality fixtures. Bedrooms one and two have the added benefit of an en-suite.

The lovely bedrooms are all a good size - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

Externally, the property offers a smart turfed frontage, driveway, and a large garage. The back garden is a quarter patioed, with the remainder lawned.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £525,000

Location: Taylors Fields, Banwell

Agent: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, 01934 862370

www.debbiefortune.co.uk

The garden has areas of patio and lawn - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents



