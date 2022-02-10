Partnership
Large four-bedroom detached house in historic Banwell
- Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents
An impressive four-double-bedroom, double-gabled detached house, in a fairly-new development overlooking a village church.
Offered with no chain, the substantial property is impeccably-finished, and offers an envious modern lifestyle and quality fixtures and fittings.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, dining room, open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, while the bedrooms and main bathroom are upstairs.
Light grey carpets give the airy and spacious entrance hall a luxury feel, and this flows into the dual-aspect formal living room, which has an electric fire and French doors to the newly-laid patio.
A bay window is a feature of the formal dining room, and at the back is a large open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge. Granite worktops, polished grey cupboards, and numerous integrated appliances fill the top-of-the-range kitchen.
Upstairs, are four large bedrooms and a family bathroom, styled with muted grey tones and quality fixtures. Bedrooms one and two have the added benefit of an en-suite.
Externally, the property offers a smart turfed frontage, driveway, and a large garage. The back garden is a quarter patioed, with the remainder lawned.
Most Read
- 1 Council could SELL its offices in Clevedon - bringing workers to Weston
- 2 Congresbury hotel leads Burns Supper celebrations
- 3 Mixed feelings at heated First Bus cuts meeting
- 4 Former pub could be demolished to make way for homes
- 5 Use up your stamps by next year - or face a surcharge
- 6 Bristol Airport expansion approval 'reasoning' published
- 7 Guide Dog charity searching for people to raise puppies
- 8 Nailsea & Tickenham ease to comfortable win at Watchet Town
- 9 New chief fire officer for Avon service appointed
- 10 Plans for Clevedon's seafront revamp lodged
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide price: £525,000
Location: Taylors Fields, Banwell
Agent: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, 01934 862370
www.debbiefortune.co.uk