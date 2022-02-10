News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Partnership

Large four-bedroom detached house in historic Banwell

Author Picture Icon

Karen Richards

Published: 2:00 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM February 15, 2022
Large, detached, double-gabled, cream-rendered house with strip of lawn and lines of small hedges in front and a garage.

The executive house has masses of kerb-appeal - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

An impressive four-double-bedroom, double-gabled detached house, in a fairly-new development overlooking a village church.

Offered with no chain, the substantial property is impeccably-finished, and offers an envious modern lifestyle and quality fixtures and fittings.

Living room with cream walls and ceiling, beige carpet, window at far end, sofas, coffee table over cream rug and TV stand.

The lovely living room has a luxurious feel - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, dining room, open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, while the bedrooms and main bathroom are upstairs.

Light grey carpets give the airy and spacious entrance hall a luxury feel, and this flows into the dual-aspect formal living room, which has an electric fire and French doors to the newly-laid patio.

White kitchen in the house in Taylors Fields, Banwell, with wooden floor, black oven, breakfast table and stools.

The light and bright kitchen has room for a breakfast bar and stools - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A bay window is a feature of the formal dining room, and at the back is a large open-plan kitchen-diner-lounge. Granite worktops, polished grey cupboards, and numerous integrated appliances fill the top-of-the-range kitchen.

Upstairs, are four large bedrooms and a family bathroom, styled with muted grey tones and quality fixtures. Bedrooms one and two have the added benefit of an en-suite.

Double bedroom with white walls and ceiling, beige carpet, mirrored wardrobes on left, window on right and double bed.

The lovely bedrooms are all a good size - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

Externally, the property offers a smart turfed frontage, driveway, and a large garage. The back garden is a quarter patioed, with the remainder lawned.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £525,000

Location: Taylors Fields, Banwell

Agent: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, 01934 862370

www.debbiefortune.co.uk 

Garden and back of the house in Taylors Field, Banwell, with lawn, fence on right and two patios, behind garage and house.

The garden has areas of patio and lawn - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents


