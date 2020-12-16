Ad Feature
Immaculate house in sought-after area of North Somerset
- Credit: Mayfair
Character charm and contemporary design combine to create a highly-desirable four-bedroom detached home in one of Clevedon's most prestigious locations.
The 1930s residence is approached via a sweeping driveway, and the spacious accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, conservatory, utility room, inner lobby and cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, the master with en-suite bathroom, and there is also a shower room and toilet.
The heart of the home is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen-breakfast room which leads out onto a grey composite deck via two sets of patio doors. Quartz worktops and integrated appliances including a tandem Bosch double oven, fridge-freezer, microwave, and wine cooler fill the kitchen, which also has a breakfast bar island with storage and attractive Amtico floor.
A bay window and wood-burning stove are features of the living and dining rooms, which both overlook the front lawn. The living room has engineered oak flooring to match the hall, while the dining room has fitted storage.
Outside, the garden contains a lawn with borders and raised beds and a granite-tiled seating area. There is a side path of bark chippings with timber arch leading to the bottom of the garden where there are raised beds, perfect for cultivating vegetables.
The property also has a garage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £975,000
Location: The Avenue, Clevedon
Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027
www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net