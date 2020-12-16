Immaculate house in sought-after area of North Somerset

Ad Feature

Published: 9:55 PM December 16, 2020

The impressive driveway and front of the property, in the Avenue - Credit: Mayfair

Character charm and contemporary design combine to create a highly-desirable four-bedroom detached home in one of Clevedon's most prestigious locations.

The stylish sitting room - Credit: Mayfair

The 1930s residence is approached via a sweeping driveway, and the spacious accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, conservatory, utility room, inner lobby and cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, the master with en-suite bathroom, and there is also a shower room and toilet.

The stunning kitchen has two large ovens and a central island breakfast bar - Credit: Mayfair

The heart of the home is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen-breakfast room which leads out onto a grey composite deck via two sets of patio doors. Quartz worktops and integrated appliances including a tandem Bosch double oven, fridge-freezer, microwave, and wine cooler fill the kitchen, which also has a breakfast bar island with storage and attractive Amtico floor.

The kitchen has a central island with wine cooler and storage - Credit: Mayfair

A bay window and wood-burning stove are features of the living and dining rooms, which both overlook the front lawn. The living room has engineered oak flooring to match the hall, while the dining room has fitted storage.

The beautiful conservatory is the heart of the house - Credit: Mayfair

Outside, the garden contains a lawn with borders and raised beds and a granite-tiled seating area. There is a side path of bark chippings with timber arch leading to the bottom of the garden where there are raised beds, perfect for cultivating vegetables.

The garden is perfect for entertaining - Credit: Mayfair

The property also has a garage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £975,000

Location: The Avenue, Clevedon

Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027

www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net