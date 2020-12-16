News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Immaculate house in sought-after area of North Somerset

By Karen Richards

Published: 9:55 PM December 16, 2020   
The impressive driveway and front of the property, in the Avenue - Credit: Mayfair

Character charm and contemporary design combine to create a highly-desirable four-bedroom detached home in one of Clevedon's most prestigious locations.

beige walled living room with laminate flooring and abstract circles pattern rug with wooden coffee table in the middle, cream sofas, brown leather chair, fireplace in chimney breast on right-hand wall and window at the back

The stylish sitting room - Credit: Mayfair

The 1930s residence is approached via a sweeping driveway, and the spacious accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, conservatory, utility room, inner lobby and cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, the master with en-suite bathroom, and there is also a shower room and toilet. 

beige kitchen units with central large double ovens with extractor on back wall and central island breakfast bar in the middle and two sets of patio doors and the garden beyond

The stunning kitchen has two large ovens and a central island breakfast bar - Credit: Mayfair

The heart of the home is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen-breakfast room which leads out onto a grey composite deck via two sets of patio doors. Quartz worktops and integrated appliances including a tandem Bosch double oven, fridge-freezer, microwave, and wine cooler fill the kitchen, which also has a breakfast bar island with storage and attractive Amtico floor. 

kitchen with beige cupboards and dark-wood laminate flooring with central island with wine cooler and drawers in and double oven on right-hand side and white walls

The kitchen has a central island with wine cooler and storage - Credit: Mayfair

A bay window and wood-burning stove are features of the living and dining rooms, which both overlook the front lawn. The living room has engineered oak flooring to match the hall, while the dining room has fitted storage.  

conservatory with brown velvet sofa in the middle with beige rug over tiled floor, light-blue children's table and chair set in foreground, doors to other rooms at the back and

The beautiful conservatory is the heart of the house - Credit: Mayfair

Outside, the garden contains a lawn with borders and raised beds and a granite-tiled seating area. There is a side path of bark chippings with timber arch leading to the bottom of the garden where there are raised beds, perfect for cultivating vegetables. 

garden with patio in foreground with wicker table and chairs, border on the left and lawn in the middle and trampoline with enclosure eon the right of the lawn

The garden is perfect for entertaining - Credit: Mayfair

The property also has a garage. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £975,000 

Location: The Avenue, Clevedon 

Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027 

www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net 

Property of the Week
Clevedon News

