Sunny four-bedroom home with views and detached double garage

Published: 3:51 PM March 3, 2021

A four-bedroom detached house with separate double garage and stunning views, in a sought-after North Somerset village.

Modernised throughout by the owners, the accommodation comprises; large hallway, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen-dining room, utility room, storeroom, second reception room and a cloakroom downstairs, while upstairs are three double bedrooms, the master with en-suite and a fourth bedroom, plus the main bathroom.

The spacious hallway is light and airy - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A feature fireplace with gas fire is included in the spacious and light sitting room and the conservatory can be used all-year-round thanks to contemporary heating.

The kitchen is filled with contemporary cream base, drawer and wall units with wooden worktops, ceramic sink, integrated appliances and space for a table and chairs. The utility has a Belfast sink and access to the garden.

The modern kitchen has a lovely feature display cabinet and wooden worktops - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

Bay windows and a fireplace are features of the second reception room.

Views over the garden and fields beyond can be enjoyed from the principle bedroom, while the other bedrooms have storage areas.

The contemporary sitting room features a cream-coloured fireplace with gas fire - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A bath with shower over and more views can be found in the bathroom.

Outside, the front of the property has a long driveway to the detached double garage with roll-top electronic doors and storage. The back garden is lawned, with established borders, patio, shed, gravel path and shrubs.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £700,000

Location: Clevedon Road, Tickenham

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880

www.debbiefortune.co.uk