Sunny four-bedroom home with views and detached double garage
- Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents
A four-bedroom detached house with separate double garage and stunning views, in a sought-after North Somerset village.
Modernised throughout by the owners, the accommodation comprises; large hallway, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen-dining room, utility room, storeroom, second reception room and a cloakroom downstairs, while upstairs are three double bedrooms, the master with en-suite and a fourth bedroom, plus the main bathroom.
A feature fireplace with gas fire is included in the spacious and light sitting room and the conservatory can be used all-year-round thanks to contemporary heating.
The kitchen is filled with contemporary cream base, drawer and wall units with wooden worktops, ceramic sink, integrated appliances and space for a table and chairs. The utility has a Belfast sink and access to the garden.
Bay windows and a fireplace are features of the second reception room.
Views over the garden and fields beyond can be enjoyed from the principle bedroom, while the other bedrooms have storage areas.
A bath with shower over and more views can be found in the bathroom.
Outside, the front of the property has a long driveway to the detached double garage with roll-top electronic doors and storage. The back garden is lawned, with established borders, patio, shed, gravel path and shrubs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £700,000
Location: Clevedon Road, Tickenham
Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880
www.debbiefortune.co.uk