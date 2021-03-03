News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Sunny four-bedroom home with views and detached double garage

By Karen Richards

Published: 3:51 PM March 3, 2021   
The front of the house, in Clevedon Road, Tickenham for sale by Debbie Fortune. The white house has a long driveway with gardens on both sides with shrubs and trees.

The long driveway leads to a detached double garage - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A four-bedroom detached house with separate double garage and stunning views, in a sought-after North Somerset village. 

Modernised throughout by the owners, the accommodation comprises; large hallway, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen-dining room, utility room, storeroom, second reception room and a cloakroom downstairs, while upstairs are three double bedrooms, the master with en-suite and a fourth bedroom, plus the main bathroom. 

The large, bright and airy hallway of the property in Clevedon Road, Tickenham. It has a white UPVC door on the left, red rug along the width, turning wood and metal bannister stairway to the left of the door, a door way at the back and hall furniture.

The spacious hallway is light and airy - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A feature fireplace with gas fire is included in the spacious and light sitting room and the conservatory can be used all-year-round thanks to contemporary heating.  

The kitchen is filled with contemporary cream base, drawer and wall units with wooden worktops, ceramic sink, integrated appliances and space for a table and chairs. The utility has a Belfast sink and access to the garden. 

The modern kitchen of the property for sale by Debbie Fortune in Clevedon Road Tickenham has wooden worktops, cream units including a display dresser, ceramic white sink and integrated oven and grill.

The modern kitchen has a lovely feature display cabinet and wooden worktops - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

Bay windows and a fireplace are features of the second reception room. 

Views over the garden and fields beyond can be enjoyed from the principle bedroom, while the other bedrooms have storage areas.  

The sitting room in the property for sale in Clevedon Road Tickenham has beige and cream sofas, a square wooden coffee table in the middle over a cream rug, cream fireplace, window at the back and TV with sideboard on the right.

The contemporary sitting room features a cream-coloured fireplace with gas fire - Credit: Debbie Fortune Estate Agents

A bath with shower over and more views can be found in the bathroom. 

Outside, the front of the property has a long driveway to the detached double garage with roll-top electronic doors and storage. The back garden is lawned, with established borders, patio, shed, gravel path and shrubs. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £700,000 

Location: Clevedon Road, Tickenham 

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880 

www.debbiefortune.co.uk 

