News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Huge country house in historic setting, with views and a pool

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 7:24 PM January 13, 2021   
big house in middle surrounded by lawn, fields, trees and shrubs

The massive property sits in beautiful countryside - Credit: Hensons

An exceptionally-large and individual country house with 6.4-acres of grounds, including paddock and stables, leisure facilities including an indoor pool, and a self-contained two-bedroom apartment. 

pool room with long thin blue pool in the middle with tiled sides, pillars, archway to changing area and windows at the far end

The tranquil 62ft-long swimming pool room is the stuff dreams are made of - Credit: Hensons

The extensive property takes advantage of breath-taking views over much of the county, as well as its own woodland grounds, and is located next to a scheduled monument managed by the National Trust, an Iron Age Hill Fort. 

The impressive accommodation comprises: a pillared portico into the reception hall, drawing room, dining room with lounge area, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hall, study, sitting room, master-bedroom suite, cloakroom and media hub on the ground floor. 

drawing room with parquet floor, three sofas arranged around a beige rug and fireplace with TV on wall above and large window in background

The possibilities of what furniture to have in the huge drawing room are endless - Credit: Hensons

A sweeping staircase rises to a gallery above with a sitting room on the first floor, which also has three en-suite bedrooms. 

A lower ground floor houses a leisure suite with a purpose-designed cinema, games room, a kitchen area and toilet. A gym links the games room with a sunroom, next to a 62ft pool room with heated swimming pool, shower, changing area and sauna. A utility room completes this floor. 

a cinema room with grey velour l-shaped sofa in front of huge screen, window in background and grey carpet

The cinema room is purpose-built and includes a starlight ceiling - Credit: Hensons

The triple-aspect drawing room has a full-length picture window and a bath-stone quadrant step separating a lounge area from the dining area. A charming sitting room has a woodburning stove, a semi-circular bay window and a glazed alcove. 

The main bedroom suite has a high-vaulted ceiling, side windows, patio doors to a terrace with hot tub and a dressing room.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police thank Portishead community after call leads to arrests for vehicle crime
  2. 2 Portishead garden protected from development
  3. 3 Murray named player of month at Clevedon
  1. 4 Portishead GP reminds people to wait for coronavirus vaccine call
  2. 5 Bristol Airport's appeal process commences
  3. 6 Sports teams raise thousands for children's hospice
  4. 7 Clevedon re-sign former wicketkeeper Will Plummer from Weston ahead of 2021 season
  5. 8 Spin teacher pedals hundreds of miles for hospice
  6. 9 Vee Dub Christmas tour raises £8k for hospital charity
  7. 10 Popular boss returns to head leading health club and spa

A range of bespoke hand-painted cabinets and matching utility space fill the kitchen, which has a four-oven Aga, a curved island with integrated appliances and two-bowl sink.  

dining room with large laquered dark wood table with ten cream upholstered dining chairs, parquet floor and a windowed wall to the left and back, sideboard on the right and a radiator and mirror on the back right wall

The light floods into the dining room from the large picture windows - Credit: Hensons

The coach-house-style apartment is accessed via an external staircase and comprises an open-plan living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.  

Outside, the house is approached via a choice of two drives with remote-controlled gates in pillared gateways with intercom control. The drives converge at a carriage sweep with a substantial garage, with remote-control door, central heating and charger for electric vehicles, plus a stable, complete with light, power and water, on one side.  

A machinery store, a paddock, lawned gardens with a Koi pond and waterfall, plus a garden kitchen complete with fridge, icemaker and a Rangemaster complete the property.  

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £1,750,000-£2,000,000 

Location: Cadbury Camp Lane, Tickenham 

Agent: Hensons, 01275 810030 

www.hbe.co.uk 

Global
Property of the Week
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food and Drink

Sustainable fish supplier offers discount for readers

Carrington Walker

person

Clevedon woman's life saved by local 'heroes' after fall

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Gorgeous Georgian house with an acre of land

By Karen Richards

person

Hundreds of North Somerset patients receive coronavirus vaccine

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus