Huge country house in historic setting, with views and a pool
- Credit: Hensons
An exceptionally-large and individual country house with 6.4-acres of grounds, including paddock and stables, leisure facilities including an indoor pool, and a self-contained two-bedroom apartment.
The extensive property takes advantage of breath-taking views over much of the county, as well as its own woodland grounds, and is located next to a scheduled monument managed by the National Trust, an Iron Age Hill Fort.
The impressive accommodation comprises: a pillared portico into the reception hall, drawing room, dining room with lounge area, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hall, study, sitting room, master-bedroom suite, cloakroom and media hub on the ground floor.
A sweeping staircase rises to a gallery above with a sitting room on the first floor, which also has three en-suite bedrooms.
A lower ground floor houses a leisure suite with a purpose-designed cinema, games room, a kitchen area and toilet. A gym links the games room with a sunroom, next to a 62ft pool room with heated swimming pool, shower, changing area and sauna. A utility room completes this floor.
The triple-aspect drawing room has a full-length picture window and a bath-stone quadrant step separating a lounge area from the dining area. A charming sitting room has a woodburning stove, a semi-circular bay window and a glazed alcove.
The main bedroom suite has a high-vaulted ceiling, side windows, patio doors to a terrace with hot tub and a dressing room.
A range of bespoke hand-painted cabinets and matching utility space fill the kitchen, which has a four-oven Aga, a curved island with integrated appliances and two-bowl sink.
The coach-house-style apartment is accessed via an external staircase and comprises an open-plan living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, the house is approached via a choice of two drives with remote-controlled gates in pillared gateways with intercom control. The drives converge at a carriage sweep with a substantial garage, with remote-control door, central heating and charger for electric vehicles, plus a stable, complete with light, power and water, on one side.
A machinery store, a paddock, lawned gardens with a Koi pond and waterfall, plus a garden kitchen complete with fridge, icemaker and a Rangemaster complete the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £1,750,000-£2,000,000
Location: Cadbury Camp Lane, Tickenham
Agent: Hensons, 01275 810030
www.hbe.co.uk