Beautifully-presented five-bedroom home in town centre

person

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 12:43 AM April 29, 2021   
Detached house in High Street, Nailsea, with cream render, white window frames, patio and lawn in front.

The impressive home has gardens in front, at the side and at the back - Credit: Hunter Leahy

An executive five-double-bedroom house, with imposing electric double gates, in Nailsea High Street. 

Extensively remodelled, the property has high ceilings and quality fixtures and fittings which sets it apart from similar homes in the town. 

hallway with glazed door to left and right, stairway, wooden floor, beige leaf-pattern wallpaper, wooden sideboard.

The bright and airy hall has useful under-stairs storage - Credit: Hunter Leahy

The accommodation comprises reception hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-family room, utility room, snug/study and a cloakroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, three more bedrooms and a main bathroom, while the second floor contains a large bedroom. 

A bay window and stunning reclaimed period fireplace from Backwell Manor House are features of the elegant sitting room, which also has French doors into a sunroom leading onto the gardens. 

Large beige living room with French doors on right with bay window next to it. Beige and red sofas, fireplace with TV over.

The living room has a bay window and French doors leading to a sunroom - Credit: Hunter Leahy

The bespoke kitchen comprises a vast array of fitted units including a pan drawer and cupboards, a peninsular unit with breakfast bar, space for a range oven with extractor, integral chef’s fridge and freezer, plus a wine chiller. It also has plumbing for a dishwasher and leads into the utility room which has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, a sink with waste disposal unit and a floor-to-ceiling cupboard. 

kitchen with wooden floor, wooden worktops, cream cupboards, black range and peninsular breakfast bar on right.

The kitchen is filled with units and has a peninsular breakfast bar - Credit: Hunter Leahy

A spa bath is a feature of the master en-suite and the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Bedrooms three and four have built-in double wardrobes and the fifth bedroom is built into the loft space and has three Velux roof windows and under-eaves storage. 

One of the main benefits of the property is an outside home office/media suite which is fully insulated and has a car port at the side and a shed behind.  There is also a detached garage with electric roller-door and power connected. 

Beige dining room with wooden table and beige and red tartan covered chairs, sideboard, mirror on left and window at back.

The stylish dining room is flooded with light from a bay window - Credit: Hunter Leahy

At the front of the house is a large parking area and steps down to the main gardens, with lawns, surrounding shrub borders and a patio currently housing a hot tub with outdoor electrics and there is another patio at the front. There are also back and side gardens with secluded patio and a side lawn. 

landing with leaf-patterned wallpaper, side table with mirror above on left, white banisters on right and doors at the back.

The stylish landing has two separate areas and inset spotlights - Credit: Hunter Leahy

PROPERTY FACTS  

Price: £835,000 

Location: High Street, Nailsea 

Agent: Hunter Leahy, 01275 853222 

www.huntprop.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Nailsea News

