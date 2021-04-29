Beautifully-presented five-bedroom home in town centre

Published: 12:43 AM April 29, 2021

An executive five-double-bedroom house, with imposing electric double gates, in Nailsea High Street.

Extensively remodelled, the property has high ceilings and quality fixtures and fittings which sets it apart from similar homes in the town.

The accommodation comprises reception hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-family room, utility room, snug/study and a cloakroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, three more bedrooms and a main bathroom, while the second floor contains a large bedroom.

A bay window and stunning reclaimed period fireplace from Backwell Manor House are features of the elegant sitting room, which also has French doors into a sunroom leading onto the gardens.

The bespoke kitchen comprises a vast array of fitted units including a pan drawer and cupboards, a peninsular unit with breakfast bar, space for a range oven with extractor, integral chef’s fridge and freezer, plus a wine chiller. It also has plumbing for a dishwasher and leads into the utility room which has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, a sink with waste disposal unit and a floor-to-ceiling cupboard.

A spa bath is a feature of the master en-suite and the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Bedrooms three and four have built-in double wardrobes and the fifth bedroom is built into the loft space and has three Velux roof windows and under-eaves storage.

One of the main benefits of the property is an outside home office/media suite which is fully insulated and has a car port at the side and a shed behind. There is also a detached garage with electric roller-door and power connected.

At the front of the house is a large parking area and steps down to the main gardens, with lawns, surrounding shrub borders and a patio currently housing a hot tub with outdoor electrics and there is another patio at the front. There are also back and side gardens with secluded patio and a side lawn.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £835,000

Location: High Street, Nailsea

Agent: Hunter Leahy, 01275 853222

www.huntprop.co.uk