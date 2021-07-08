News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Large, individual, contemporary home, with sea views

By Karen Richards

Published: 12:30 PM July 8, 2021
back of a large house with balconies and extension with bi-folding doors onto a patio and lawn

The back garden is accessed from bi-folding doors from the kitchen-family room onto a large patio - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

A simply stunning detached five/six-bedroom house in popular Portishead, with uninterrupted views over the estuary and the Welsh coastline. 

garden and properties behind and on the right and sea in the background and Welsh coastline beyond

The views from the property are glorious - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Offering great versatility throughout, the accommodation has been designed to take full-advantage of the coastal vistas, being arranged over three floors, and falls just short of 2,300 square feet. With good-sized living areas, it has been finished to an exacting standard with sumptuous fittings and fixtures. 

It comprises; entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen-family room, utility room, study and lounge-dining room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses the master bedroom with en-suite and balcony, another three bedrooms, a sitting room/bedroom six with balcony and the main bathroom. The third floor consists of another bedroom built into the loft, with an en-suite shower room, a cupboard and two Velux windows.  

open-plan kitchen-family room with grey gloss units and island with breakfast bar, bi-folding doors and sofa in family area

The kitchen-family room's bi-folding doors open onto a fabulous sun terrace - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Outside, there is a detached double garage approached via a block-paved driveway, with a large parking area, leading from a private road. The garage is accessed via an up-and-over door and has light and power connected. The property also benefits from another parking space next to the garage. 

back of a three-storey house with glass balconies, side extension and lawn and path in front surrounded by hedges

The house overlooks the gorgeous garden and coastline beyond - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The back garden is accessed from bi-folding doors from the kitchen-family room onto a large patio, with a lawn bordered by flowers and shrubs. The garden provides glorious elevated sea views. There is also a courtyard at the back of the property, accessed from the utility room, providing space for a garden shed. 

bedroom in a corner shape with grey carpet, double bed, chest of drawers, bedside table and doors

The sumptuous bedrooms are all a good size - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £850,000 

Location: Halliwell Road, Portishead 

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072 

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk

Portishead News

