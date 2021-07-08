Ad Feature

Published: 12:30 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM July 9, 2021

The back garden is accessed from bi-folding doors from the kitchen-family room onto a large patio - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

A simply stunning detached five/six-bedroom house in popular Portishead, with uninterrupted views over the estuary and the Welsh coastline.

The views from the property are glorious - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Offering great versatility throughout, the accommodation has been designed to take full-advantage of the coastal vistas, being arranged over three floors, and falls just short of 2,300 square feet. With good-sized living areas, it has been finished to an exacting standard with sumptuous fittings and fixtures.

It comprises; entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen-family room, utility room, study and lounge-dining room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses the master bedroom with en-suite and balcony, another three bedrooms, a sitting room/bedroom six with balcony and the main bathroom. The third floor consists of another bedroom built into the loft, with an en-suite shower room, a cupboard and two Velux windows.

The kitchen-family room's bi-folding doors open onto a fabulous sun terrace - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

Outside, there is a detached double garage approached via a block-paved driveway, with a large parking area, leading from a private road. The garage is accessed via an up-and-over door and has light and power connected. The property also benefits from another parking space next to the garage.

The house overlooks the gorgeous garden and coastline beyond - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

The back garden is accessed from bi-folding doors from the kitchen-family room onto a large patio, with a lawn bordered by flowers and shrubs. The garden provides glorious elevated sea views. There is also a courtyard at the back of the property, accessed from the utility room, providing space for a garden shed.

The sumptuous bedrooms are all a good size - Credit: Goodman & Lilley

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £850,000

Location: Halliwell Road, Portishead

Agent: Goodman & Lilley, 01275 600072

www.goodmanlilley.co.uk