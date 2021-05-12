News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 3:14 PM May 12, 2021   
Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

The property is a Bryant Home and oozes kerb-appeal - Credit: Gino's Estate Agents

An immaculately-presented, four-bedroom detached house with contemporary features in the popular The Elms development between Nailsea and Wraxall. 

A Bryant Home built in the late 1990s, it has been updated and improved by the owners in recent years using modern-design thinking. 

Back garden at back of extended house with French doors opening onto it. Lawn, patio and path to timber summerhouse office

The landscaped garden has a sought-after outside office - Credit: Gino's Estate Agents

The light and bright property comprises lounge, kitchen-diner-family room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first-floor houses the bedrooms, the master with double wardrobe and en-suite shower room and the main bathroom. 

A bay window with cosy in-built seating and storage is a lovely feature of the lounge, which also has a Victorian-style fireplace.  

The kitchen-dining room has a wooden floor, central island with downlights, table and chairs and bi-folding doors

The stylish kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar - Credit: Gino's Estate Agents

The heart of the home is the stunning open plan room with Velux windows and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden. Quartz worktops, double-larder cupboard and integrated appliances including two ovens, one with microwave, induction hob, warming drawer, one and a half dishwashers and a large wine cooler are fixtures of the kitchen, along with a central island with breakfast bar. The utility room contains an upgraded condensing boiler. 

Planning permission has been granted to increase the size of bedrooms three and four. 

A living room with one grey, one cream wall with picture window, modern fireplace, sofas, TV and sideboard.

The stunning lounge has a cosy bay window with seating - Credit: Gino's Estate Agent

Outside, the front of the property boasts parking for four cars while the back garden has been landscaped and enjoys plenty of sun throughout the day. Plus, there is a lovely summerhouse which makes an ideal office for those working from home.  

The kitchen-dining room with central island with breakfast bar and table and chairs and bi-folding doors

The heart of the home is the open-plan room flooded with light from the bi-folding doors - Credit: Gino's Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £565,000 

Location: Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall 

Agent: Gino’s Estate Agents, 01275 540176 

www.ginosproperties.co.uk 


