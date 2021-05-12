Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Ad Feature

Published: 3:14 PM May 12, 2021

An immaculately-presented, four-bedroom detached house with contemporary features in the popular The Elms development between Nailsea and Wraxall.

A Bryant Home built in the late 1990s, it has been updated and improved by the owners in recent years using modern-design thinking.

The light and bright property comprises lounge, kitchen-diner-family room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first-floor houses the bedrooms, the master with double wardrobe and en-suite shower room and the main bathroom.

A bay window with cosy in-built seating and storage is a lovely feature of the lounge, which also has a Victorian-style fireplace.

The heart of the home is the stunning open plan room with Velux windows and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden. Quartz worktops, double-larder cupboard and integrated appliances including two ovens, one with microwave, induction hob, warming drawer, one and a half dishwashers and a large wine cooler are fixtures of the kitchen, along with a central island with breakfast bar. The utility room contains an upgraded condensing boiler.

Planning permission has been granted to increase the size of bedrooms three and four.

Outside, the front of the property boasts parking for four cars while the back garden has been landscaped and enjoys plenty of sun throughout the day. Plus, there is a lovely summerhouse which makes an ideal office for those working from home.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £565,000

Location: Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall

Agent: Gino’s Estate Agents, 01275 540176

