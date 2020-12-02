Roomy chocolate-box cottage packed with period features

Ad Feature

Published: 6:15 PM December 2, 2020

A beautiful quintessentially-English cottage is on the market for the first time in almost forty years.

Believed to be almost 300 years old, the property is accessed through wrought iron electronically-operated gates. It comprises a hallway, four reception rooms, inner hallway, cloakroom, utility room and a kitchen-dining room on the ground floor, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first.

One of the lovely bedrooms - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A reception room to the left of the hallway is perfect for a hobby or games room, the inner hallway is currently used as a dining hall, and there is also a walk-in larder. The spacious sitting room has light provided by square bay windows and has an inglenook wood-burner. The dining room lends itself to a number of uses being next to the kitchen, which is big enough to house a dining room too, as well as having a breakfast bar.

The sitting room is flooded with light from the bay windows - Credit: Debbie Fortune

There is office space with windows and parquet flooring, leading onto the first-floor landing.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a single, some with sinks and built-in wardrobes, two of which open up onto balconies, plus a separate toilet.

One of the neutral-coloured bedrooms - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Outside, the wrap-around gardens are made up of lawns, colourful borders, gravelled and paved seating areas and an established vegetable plot at the back. There is also a double garage and two driveways.

The stunning gardens wraparound the house - Credit: Debbie Fortune

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £799,950

Location: Farlers End, Nailsea

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880

www.debbiefortune.co.uk