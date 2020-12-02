News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Roomy chocolate-box cottage packed with period features

By Karen Richards

Published: 6:15 PM December 2, 2020   
stone-built detached house with extensions added and lawn and shrubs in front

The property has chocolate-box appeal in spades - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A beautiful quintessentially-English cottage is on the market for the first time in almost forty years. 

Believed to be almost 300 years old, the property is accessed through wrought iron electronically-operated gates. It comprises a hallway, four reception rooms, inner hallway, cloakroom, utility room and a kitchen-dining room on the ground floor, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first. 

a double bedroom with central double bed, bedside cabinet, white window and radiator under, beige carpet and walls and a basin

One of the lovely bedrooms - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A reception room to the left of the hallway is perfect for a hobby or games room, the inner hallway is currently used as a dining hall, and there is also a walk-in larder. The spacious sitting room has light provided by square bay windows and has an inglenook wood-burner. The dining room lends itself to a number of uses being next to the kitchen, which is big enough to house a dining room too, as well as having a breakfast bar. 

large sitting room with beige carpet, log-burner in inglenook fireplace, bay windows and furniture

The sitting room is flooded with light from the bay windows - Credit: Debbie Fortune

There is office space with windows and parquet flooring, leading onto the first-floor landing.  

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a single, some with sinks and built-in wardrobes, two of which open up onto balconies, plus a separate toilet.  

bedroom with double bed and beige headboard, beige carpet and walls, white stable-door and white furniture

One of the neutral-coloured bedrooms - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Outside, the wrap-around gardens are made up of lawns, colourful borders, gravelled and paved seating areas and an established vegetable plot at the back. There is also a double garage and two driveways. 

side of property with patio and bench and side lawned garden with conifers and shrubs

The stunning gardens wraparound the house - Credit: Debbie Fortune

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £799,950 

Location: Farlers End, Nailsea 

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880 

www.debbiefortune.co.uk 

