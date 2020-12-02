Ad Feature
Roomy chocolate-box cottage packed with period features
- Credit: Debbie Fortune
A beautiful quintessentially-English cottage is on the market for the first time in almost forty years.
Believed to be almost 300 years old, the property is accessed through wrought iron electronically-operated gates. It comprises a hallway, four reception rooms, inner hallway, cloakroom, utility room and a kitchen-dining room on the ground floor, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first.
A reception room to the left of the hallway is perfect for a hobby or games room, the inner hallway is currently used as a dining hall, and there is also a walk-in larder. The spacious sitting room has light provided by square bay windows and has an inglenook wood-burner. The dining room lends itself to a number of uses being next to the kitchen, which is big enough to house a dining room too, as well as having a breakfast bar.
There is office space with windows and parquet flooring, leading onto the first-floor landing.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a single, some with sinks and built-in wardrobes, two of which open up onto balconies, plus a separate toilet.
Outside, the wrap-around gardens are made up of lawns, colourful borders, gravelled and paved seating areas and an established vegetable plot at the back. There is also a double garage and two driveways.
PROPERTY FACTS
Most Read
- 1 New bike racks installed in Portishead High Street
- 2 Car show produced in Clevedon proving to be popular among petrolheads
- 3 Roomy chocolate-box cottage packed with period features
- 4 Portishead building firm wins national award
- 5 Health leaders urge people to keep following Covid guidelines as rates begin to drop in North Somerset
- 6 Shop Local: Chamber of commerce urges people to utilise high street independents this weekend
- 7 First year success for racing superstar Trevorrow
- 8 Business in Kenn nominated for prestigious Business Leader Awards
- 9 Call for action to reduce rising infection rates in secondary schools
- 10 Clevedon carer raises more than £1,600 with charity head shave
Price: £799,950
Location: Farlers End, Nailsea
Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01275 406880
www.debbiefortune.co.uk