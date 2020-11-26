Brand new five-bedroom family home in AONB

Ad Feature

Built with the craftsmanship associated with a bygone era, but with all the luxury and convenience required for modern-day family living, is this brand-new five-bedroom executive home in a popular North Somerset village.

- Credit: Redrow Homes

One of the crowning glories of the Woodborough Grange development, in Winscombe, The Marlborough, includes an impressive 17ft x 14ft master bedroom, two en-suite bathrooms, and an open-plan living and dining area, perfect for families. It also has a cosy snug, ideal for quiet moments of relaxation.

- Credit: Redrow Homes

The needs of modern family life are met by an abundance of contemporary appliances and features, contrasting with its authentically traditional architecture. From its traditional, wide bay windows to the spacious integral-double-garage, The Marlborough is a home which commands attention and evokes pride.

- Credit: Redrow Homes

Woodborough Grange features a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom Heritage Collection homes, perfectly matched to the enviable location. Just 14 miles from Bristol, Winscombe is a charming village set in the stunning surroundings of the Mendip Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

- Credit: Redrow Homes

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: From £629,995

Location: Woodborough Grange, Woodborough Road, Winscombe

Agent: Redrow, 01934 330141 www.redrow.co.uk/woodboroughgrange