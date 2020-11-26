Ad Feature
Brand new five-bedroom family home in AONB
- Credit: Redrow Homes
Built with the craftsmanship associated with a bygone era, but with all the luxury and convenience required for modern-day family living, is this brand-new five-bedroom executive home in a popular North Somerset village.
One of the crowning glories of the Woodborough Grange development, in Winscombe, The Marlborough, includes an impressive 17ft x 14ft master bedroom, two en-suite bathrooms, and an open-plan living and dining area, perfect for families. It also has a cosy snug, ideal for quiet moments of relaxation.
The needs of modern family life are met by an abundance of contemporary appliances and features, contrasting with its authentically traditional architecture. From its traditional, wide bay windows to the spacious integral-double-garage, The Marlborough is a home which commands attention and evokes pride.
Woodborough Grange features a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom Heritage Collection homes, perfectly matched to the enviable location. Just 14 miles from Bristol, Winscombe is a charming village set in the stunning surroundings of the Mendip Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: From £629,995
Location: Woodborough Grange, Woodborough Road, Winscombe
Agent: Redrow, 01934 330141 www.redrow.co.uk/woodboroughgrange