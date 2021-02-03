News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Award-winning, versatile home with views

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 9:01 PM February 3, 2021   
Dark brown L-shaped bungalow with dormer window on left and triple garage block on right with paved drive in front with shrubs and trees

There is plenty of parking in front of the property - Credit: Mayfair

A luxurious, detached three-double-bedroom-suite home set in an award-winning development in a sought-after area of Clevedon. 

Constructed about 30 years ago, the development of ten homes was designed to maximise space and embrace the surrounding environment, netting it a National Housing Design Award for Outstanding Merit. 

living room with teal carpet and walls, stripey rug in middle foreground, beige sofa and chairs, glass side table on left with lamp, fireplace on right and conservatory in background

The large triple-aspect sitting room has a conservatory area at one end - Credit: Mayfair

The spacious and well-cared-for accommodation is set over two floors, offering lobby, hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room and a bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom, another bedroom and a bathroom. 

kitchen with white tiled floor and beige wall and floor units with shelving above the grey-green worktops on the left and a white inset sink on the right with green tiles over, a breakfast bar and French doors and side windows at the back

The bright kitchen with its French doors and side windows, has plenty of storage too - Credit: Mayfair

An Amtico-floored lobby provides access to the cloakroom and utility room and the hallway, with its central split-level staircase, leads into a bright and airy triple-aspect sitting room, which has French doors leading to a conservatory area with sloped, glazed ceiling and access to a patio. There is also a feature fireplace with contemporary electric fire, chimney breast and marble grate for solid fuel if required in this room, plus four radiators, inset spotlighting, and it is wired for a Bang and Olsen music system, as are all other rooms. 

A bay window overlooking the gardens and an inset bar are features of the dining room, while the kitchen-breakfast room contains display units and shelving, a large cupboard, an integrated dishwasher, oven and hob, space for fridge-freezer and French doors leading to the garden. 

corner of lawn in front left with hedge border around and brick barbecue and shrubs in the garden and a green area behind the garden with mature trees and the Bristol Channel and Welsh coastline can be seen in the distance

Lovely sea views can be seen behind the garden - Credit: Mayfair

The bedroom suites have dressing areas and en-suite facilities and the galleried landing provides a study area or somewhere to sit and admire the panoramic views.  

bedroom with light teal carpet, window on left with net curtains and drapes, small blue sofa in front and two single beds on the right with cream covers and dressing tables along back wall and window behind

One of the impressive bedroom suites - Credit: Mayfair

Outside, the large, lawned gardens wrap around the property and provide lovely views over Ladye Bay and towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh coastline.

green lawn with hedge border down left-hand side with trees behind it and part of house on right-hand side with white antique water pump on lawn in front of house

The property has a well-kept lawn wrapping around it - Credit: Mayfair

An integral triple garage has electronic doors, light and power and offers space for three vehicles or another use, such as a workshop and games room, as the current owners have it. There is also a large loft providing storage and parking available in front. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £975,000 

Location: Argyle Road, Clevedon 

Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027 

www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net 

