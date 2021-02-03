Award-winning, versatile home with views

Ad Feature

Published: 9:01 PM February 3, 2021

There is plenty of parking in front of the property - Credit: Mayfair

A luxurious, detached three-double-bedroom-suite home set in an award-winning development in a sought-after area of Clevedon.

Constructed about 30 years ago, the development of ten homes was designed to maximise space and embrace the surrounding environment, netting it a National Housing Design Award for Outstanding Merit.

The large triple-aspect sitting room has a conservatory area at one end - Credit: Mayfair

The spacious and well-cared-for accommodation is set over two floors, offering lobby, hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room and a bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom, another bedroom and a bathroom.

The bright kitchen with its French doors and side windows, has plenty of storage too - Credit: Mayfair

An Amtico-floored lobby provides access to the cloakroom and utility room and the hallway, with its central split-level staircase, leads into a bright and airy triple-aspect sitting room, which has French doors leading to a conservatory area with sloped, glazed ceiling and access to a patio. There is also a feature fireplace with contemporary electric fire, chimney breast and marble grate for solid fuel if required in this room, plus four radiators, inset spotlighting, and it is wired for a Bang and Olsen music system, as are all other rooms.

A bay window overlooking the gardens and an inset bar are features of the dining room, while the kitchen-breakfast room contains display units and shelving, a large cupboard, an integrated dishwasher, oven and hob, space for fridge-freezer and French doors leading to the garden.

Lovely sea views can be seen behind the garden - Credit: Mayfair

The bedroom suites have dressing areas and en-suite facilities and the galleried landing provides a study area or somewhere to sit and admire the panoramic views.

One of the impressive bedroom suites - Credit: Mayfair

Outside, the large, lawned gardens wrap around the property and provide lovely views over Ladye Bay and towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh coastline.

The property has a well-kept lawn wrapping around it - Credit: Mayfair

An integral triple garage has electronic doors, light and power and offers space for three vehicles or another use, such as a workshop and games room, as the current owners have it. There is also a large loft providing storage and parking available in front.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £975,000

Location: Argyle Road, Clevedon

Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027

www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net