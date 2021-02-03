Ad Feature
Award-winning, versatile home with views
- Credit: Mayfair
A luxurious, detached three-double-bedroom-suite home set in an award-winning development in a sought-after area of Clevedon.
Constructed about 30 years ago, the development of ten homes was designed to maximise space and embrace the surrounding environment, netting it a National Housing Design Award for Outstanding Merit.
The spacious and well-cared-for accommodation is set over two floors, offering lobby, hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room and a bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom, another bedroom and a bathroom.
An Amtico-floored lobby provides access to the cloakroom and utility room and the hallway, with its central split-level staircase, leads into a bright and airy triple-aspect sitting room, which has French doors leading to a conservatory area with sloped, glazed ceiling and access to a patio. There is also a feature fireplace with contemporary electric fire, chimney breast and marble grate for solid fuel if required in this room, plus four radiators, inset spotlighting, and it is wired for a Bang and Olsen music system, as are all other rooms.
A bay window overlooking the gardens and an inset bar are features of the dining room, while the kitchen-breakfast room contains display units and shelving, a large cupboard, an integrated dishwasher, oven and hob, space for fridge-freezer and French doors leading to the garden.
The bedroom suites have dressing areas and en-suite facilities and the galleried landing provides a study area or somewhere to sit and admire the panoramic views.
Outside, the large, lawned gardens wrap around the property and provide lovely views over Ladye Bay and towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh coastline.
Most Read
- 1 Family man 'tremendously missed' by all who knew him
- 2 Lara supports young people with more than 140 mental health care packages
- 3 Residents paint positivity pebbles to keep spirits high in lockdown
- 4 'Speculative' proposal to build 500 homes in village
- 5 Government funding 'needs to go further' to help airport
- 6 Light display raises thousands for children's hospice
- 7 'Once I opened up about my mental health everything became easier'
- 8 Children's charity wins support from premiership rugby teams
- 9 How a Nailsea care home weathered the Covid-19 storm
- 10 Police issue warning due to increase in vaccine scams
An integral triple garage has electronic doors, light and power and offers space for three vehicles or another use, such as a workshop and games room, as the current owners have it. There is also a large loft providing storage and parking available in front.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £975,000
Location: Argyle Road, Clevedon
Agent: Mayfair, 01275 600027
www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net