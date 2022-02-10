Kitchen and bathroom design tips to add value to your home

Promotion

NPC Installations Limited can help you create your dream bathroom, whatever your budget - Credit: NPC Installations Limited

Paul and Nick Crouch – home improvement experts and co-owners of family business NPC Installations Limited in Clevedon – share their tips on how you can refresh your home whatever your budget.

Q: How can I modernise my old kitchen?

A: If you have a limited budget, changing certain elements, but keeping the skeleton of your kitchen, would be the best solution.

Replacing doors, plinths, fascias, cabinet handles or worktops alone could make an astonishing difference to the overall look of your kitchen, and leave you with a space you’ll enjoy spending time in. Re-tiling your kitchen is also a great way to create a fresh, up-to-date look. Although this is not always a quick fix, it is very effective if you want to breathe new life into your space.

Updating cabinet doors, handles and worktops is a simple way to modernise your kitchen - Credit: NPC Installations Limited

Alternatively, if your budget allows, you may wish to completely redo the room to create your dream kitchen.

Q: What are the benefits of outdoor kitchens?

A: Despite popular belief, outdoor kitchens are achievable for all budgets. They’re fast becoming a top trend and can create the perfect outdoor living space for all seasons.

An outdoor kitchen can come in many forms and can blend seamlessly with the style of your garden landscape to create a personal retreat. It can be framed and covered overhead with the roof made in almost any way you like, or feature a bar and seating area, making it the ideal space for enjoying time with family and friends – the possibilities are endless.

We can build outdoor kitchens in beautiful natural materials like slate, granite and stone – the units can be built in pretty much any durable material you want. We can make bespoke pizza ovens, or a state-of-the-art BBQ (to satisfy the enthusiastic grillers among you!), or we can install other appliances of your choosing like fridges and ovens.

Q: How can I improve my bathroom?

A: Most old bathroom sanitaryware is incredibly good quality and may be worth keeping hold of. It is possible to modernise what you’ve already got and make it into something wonderfully unique with a few small touches.

Whether you're looking for a modern or traditional bathroom, NPC Installations Limited work with their customers every step of the process to achieve the desired result - Credit: NPC Installations Limited

We can update the taps, replace a shower door or bath screen, or add new splashback tiles to instantly transform the space.

Q: What services do you offer?

A: We specialise in all aspects of kitchen and bathroom renovations and refurbishments, including commercial properties, from design through to installation. We offer all trades including plumbing, carpentry, plastering, electrics, tiling, flooring, drywall construction, painting and building.

NPC Installations Limited offer excellent customer service and are flexible in their approach to home renovation and refurbishment - Credit: NPC Installations Limited

We are clean, tidy and put a great emphasis on creating a stress-free environment for our customers, adopting an extremely accommodating and friendly approach throughout the entire process.

Q: Why should I choose NPC Installations Limited for my home renovation?

A: We have over 25 years of combined experience in property renovation and offer excellent customer service. We take pride in our attention to detail and source only high-quality products.

As a family-run, local business, we care about our customers and are passionate about what we do. We advise our customers at every stage of the refurbishment and involve them in the ongoing design of their bathroom or kitchen.

Adding new tiles can instantly transform your bathroom - Credit: NPC Installations Limited

We have a good eye for design and creativity – let us know if you require assistance and we will go above and beyond to help you achieve your dream kitchen or bathroom in any way we can.

Visit facebook.com/npc.installations20 to check out NPC’s latest projects. Contact Paul and Nick on 01275 750010 or info@npcinstallations.co.uk.