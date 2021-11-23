How a family-run funeral directors can help to provide peace of mind

Promotion

Losing a family member or close friend is always extremely difficult, and the organisation and planning of a funeral can seem an impossible task.

Leaving the arrangements in the hands of capable, conscientious and accommodating funeral directors can ease the stress and uncertainty of an already painful time. Arthur E. Davey & Sons, based in Somerset, can handle all of the administrative tasks from filling out the paperwork, to organising the church service and even managing floral tributes.

Nicola Davey, director at Arthur E. Davey & Sons, talks us through the benefits of having a compassionate funeral director to help you through the funeral process.

Q: What are the services that you provide for relatives and close friends of the deceased?

Having a professional, conscientious funeral director on hand can be a huge source of comfort during a difficult time. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: We can take care of everything required for a funeral, such as booking the transport arrangements for family, liaising with the clergy and cemetery as well as booking reception venues. We aim to take the pressure off grieving families and friends, who may not be aware of the essential paperwork that needs to be submitted. By letting us handle their affairs, all the family needs to do is register the death.

Q: Do your bespoke services and support cover a range of budgets and specific requirements?

A: Yes, even though we are family-run company, we aren’t limited in what we can arrange according to the wishes of the family. We can arrange unattended funerals, which are also known as pure cremations, in which nobody attends the funeral other than our staff. These direct cremations are still conducted with the utmost respect, and the deceased person is transported in a hearse, rather than a van.

At the other end of the spectrum, depending on the wishes and taste of the family, we can organise flags to line the street, have standard bearers and horse-drawn carriages in the procession, and even book television presenters.

Q: What are the advantages of opting for a family-run firm as opposed to larger, corporate funeral directors?

A: You can expect to meet your funeral director from day one, who will run through all of the necessary arrangements beforehand and conduct the funeral. This builds a rapport between you and the director, ensuring familiarity and continuity for the family during a difficult time.

We aren’t driven by sales targets or increasing the numbers of funerals we organise; our motivation is to take as much pressure off the family’s shoulders as possible. Loved ones of the deceased also have much more flexibility when planning the funeral, as larger companies often have rigid plans that need to be stuck with.

Arthur E. Davey & Sons can handle funerals of sizes, from pure cremations to public processions. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How can pre-paid plans help to support the family members of the deceased?

A: Funerals aren’t always discussed during the course of someone’s life, and if someone passes away suddenly, without having made their wishes known, it can be tough for relatives to make decisions. Pre-payment plans ensure that the deceased person organises arrangements and payments for the funeral whilst they are still alive, whether that be upfront or instalments.

The money set aside will generate interest over time, and can be a big help for families who don’t have a big budget to spend on the funeral. Covering the costs of the funeral beforehand can have a huge impact on the wellbeing and peace of mind of the family.

For more information on the funeral services, or to arrange a pre-payment plan, visit aedavey.co.uk or call 01275 852307.