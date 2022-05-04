Glastonbury Festival founder made Freeman of Glastonbury at ceremony

Michael Eavis receives the Freeman of Glastonbury title from mayor Jon Cousins and town crier, David Greenway - Credit: Glastonbury Town Council

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has received the freedom of the town.

Mr Eavis, full name Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis, was formally made a Freeman of Glastonbury at a ceremony at the town hall last night (May 3) and was joined by local dignitaries and his daughter, Emily.

It came after Glastonbury Town Council voted unanimously to honour Mr Eavis, who was made a CBE in 2007.

The 86-year-old was nominated by Mayor of Glastonbury, Councillor Jon Cousins, and deputy mayor, Councillor Serena Roney-Dougal, in appreciation of his services to the town and the local economy.

Following the initial vote, Cllr Cousins said: “I can think of no one more fitting of receiving this honour.

"This is an opportunity to acknowledge that, as founder of the Glastonbury Festival, Michael has helped to promote Glastonbury for over 50 years – both nationally and internationally – a true life-time’s work."

And Cllr Roney-Dougal said Mr Eavis was held in 'high regard' by the town.

"The festival makes a significant contribution to our local economy, as well as providing year-round employment locally and support for many local organisations, community groups, and charitable causes – and, on an international scale, raising money for such truly ‘Worthy’ causes as Oxfam, WaterAid, Greenpeace, and CND," she said.

"Our town’s high regard for Michael is clearly shared by others throughout the country and establishment."

Freeman of Glastonbury Michael Eavis with his new honour, surrounded by town dignitaries and joined by his daughter, Emily - Credit: Glastonbury Town Council

The Freeman of Glastonbury honour is a mostly symbolic award.

However, according to tradition, Mr Eavis has now been conferred the right to run his sheep through the centre of the town.