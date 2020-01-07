Win

WIN: Tickets to watch The Biggest Little Farm documentary

The documentary will be shown at the Curzon cinema. Picture: Neon Archant

A documentary which focuses on a couple's lofty ambition to bring harmony to both their lives and the land will be screened in Clevedon later this month.

The Biggest Little Farm will be shown at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on January 22 at 7.30pm.

The documentary follows Molly and John Chester - two dreamers - and their beloved dog.

They make a choice that takes them out of their tiny apartment in Los Angeles, in America, and into the countryside to build one of the most diverse farms of its kind, in complete coexistence with nature.

The film chronicles their near decade-long attempt to create the utopia they seek, planting 10,000 orchard trees and hundreds of crops.

They also bring in animals of every kind, including a pig named Emma and her best friend, Greasy the rooster.

The couple move out of the city and onto 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County.

The land they have chosen, however, is utterly depleted of nutrients and suffering from a brutal drought.

When the farm's ecosystem finally begins to reawaken, their plan to create perfect harmony takes a series of wild turns, and, to survive, they realise they have to reach a far greater understanding of the intricacies of nature, and of life itself.

The screening will be followed by a recorded Q&A session with Molly and John.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, will be available on the door or can be purchased at www.curzon.org.uk

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

