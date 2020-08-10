Village show cancelled for first time in its history

Backwell Village Show has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show blossomed from Backwell’s flower show 40 years ago.

The contest has been a key date in the village’s calendar ever since but no contingency plan was considered viable to keep the show on this year.

Although, chairman Anne Morley has faith that next year will see the return of a bigger and brighter village show.

She said: “We considered all solutions, whether it be a smaller show with a one-way system or a virtual show.

“We have entries from all age groups so it would not be fair to exclude some.

“Now it is fingers crossed for next year which will be bigger and better with preparations already underway.”

However, Anne confirmed the annual sunflower contest will go ahead, adding some ‘much-needed brightness’.

Whoever can grow the tallest sunflower wins.

She said: “It will be great to see people of all ages involved and adding some much-needed brightness to the current situation.”

To enter, email backwellvillageshow@gmail.com by September 5 and judging will be held on September 13 with winners announced the following day.